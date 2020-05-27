Badgers defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to turn pro; Ty Emberson named 2020-21 captain

Emberson has scored five goals and 21 points in 70 career games with the Badgers. He has been a physical presence in his own zone but also has been called upon occasionally for power-play duties as a right-handed shot.

Granato said the UW staff originally considered making Emberson one of the captains before last season.

"He's honest on his evaluation of himself and others," Granato said. "I think he's gained a ton of confidence. Right when he got here, we looked at each other as coaches and said, this guy's got a 'C' written all over him at some point."

Kalynuk joined forward Sean Dhooghe as members of the 2019-20 on-ice leadership group who have left the team. Dhooghe, who didn't return to the Badgers lineup late in the season even after he was fit to play, announced he will transfer to Arizona State for his final season of eligibility.

Baker, from Verona, also was an alternate captain last season, when the Badgers finished last in the Big Ten Conference and 14-20-2 overall.

Pelton-Byce, a Madison native who transferred from Harvard and became eligible last season, will be the second member of his family to wear a letter on his Badgers sweater. His father, John Byce, was an alternate captain in 1988-89 and 1989-90.

