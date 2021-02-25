 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Daryl Watts, Sophie Shirley among 10 up for 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award
0 comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Daryl Watts, Sophie Shirley among 10 up for 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers celebrate Sophie Shirley goal vs. Minnesota

Badgers players Daryl Watts, Sophie Shirley, Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet celebrate Shirley's first-period goal in a Feb. 6 game at Minnesota.

 AJ HARRISON, UW ATHLETICS

University of Wisconsin women's hockey senior forward Daryl Watts earned her third nomination as one of 10 up for the Patty Kazmaier Award on Thursday.

Teammate Sophie Shirley also was on the list of candidates for the award honoring the top player in Division I women's hockey.

It was the sixth straight year that the top-ranked Badgers have had at least one player in the top 10 for the honor, which will be presented on March 27.

The other players among the top 10 were: Northeastern defenseman Skylar Fontaine, goaltender Aerin Frankel and forward Alina Müller, Clarkson forwards Élizabeth Giguère and Caitrin Lonergan, Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, Penn State forward Kiara Zanon and Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle.

The group of 10 was selected by Division I women's hockey coaches. The top three finalists will be announced on March 18 after final voting is done by a 13-person selection committee.

Watts, who won the Patty Kaz as a freshman at Boston College in 2018 and was a candidate last season after transferring to UW, leads Division I players in per-game rankings for goals and points. She has scored 13 times in 14 games and has 27 points.

Shirley has nine goals and 21 points in 14 games. The junior forward was one of the 10 nominees last season.

Five Badgers players have won the Patty Kazmaier Award: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017. Abby Roque was one of the three finalists for the award last season.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics