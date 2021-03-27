Badgers' Daryl Watts misses out on her second Patty Kazmaier Award

Daryl Watts was clear about her priorities. Winning a first NCAA championship was much more important to the University of Wisconsin forward than a second Patty Kazmaier Award.

She got the first in dramatic fashion but hopes for a sweep were dashed Saturday when Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel was named the winner of the women's college hockey player of the year award.

Watts won the award as a freshman at Boston College in 2018. She transferred to UW in 2019.

She scored the overtime goal last Saturday that gave the Badgers their sixth NCAA championship against Northeastern.

Frankel, Watts and Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle were the three finalists for the award.

The Badgers have had five players win the Patty Kazmaier Award. Sara Bauer was the first in 2006, followed by Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.