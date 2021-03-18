 Skip to main content
Badgers' Daryl Watts makes top three in voting for NCAA women's hockey player of the year
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Daryl Watts makes top three in voting for NCAA women's hockey player of the year

Daryl Watts photo

Badgers senior Daryl Watts shares the NCAA lead with 17 goals going into the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETICS

Daryl Watts finished in the top three of voting for the Patty Kazmaier Award, and now the University of Wisconsin women's hockey forward will wait to hear whether she has won for the second time.

Watts was one of three finalists named Thursday by USA Hockey along with Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel and Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle.

The group of top three vote-getters, all seniors, includes the two top goal-scorers in NCAA women's hockey and the best goaltender.

The winner will be announced March 27.

Watts won the Patty Kazmaier Award as national player of the year in 2018 at Boston College. She's the only freshman among 23 recipients.

The left wing shares the NCAA lead with Zumwinkle at 17 goals. Watts' per-game averages for goals (0.89) and points (1.79) top the national charts.

Frankel helped Northeastern to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament behind national leading statistics for save percentage (.969), goals-against average (0.71) and shutouts (9).

Badgers forward Sophie Shirley also was among the 10 finalists named Feb. 25.

Watts is the seventh Badgers player voted in the top three by a selection committee of coaches, media members and representatives from USA Hockey.

Five UW players have won the award: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.

