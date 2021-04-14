 Skip to main content
Badgers' Daryl Watts, Makenna Webster pull in more honors after national championship run
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Daryl Watts OT celebration

Badgers players celebrate Daryl Watts' overtime goal against Northeastern in the March 20 NCAA championship game in Erie, Pa.

 ROBERT FRANK, UW ATHLETICS

Add one more honor for Daryl Watts in the 2020-21 season: The University of Wisconsin forward was named national player of the month for March.

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced the award Wednesday and also named Badgers forward Makenna Webster the national rookie of the month.

Watts was the Western Collegiate Hockey Association player of the year and one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women's college hockey.

She had five points in the Badgers' five March victories, including the overtime goal that won the NCAA championship against Northeastern.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey forward Daryl Watts meets with the media after the Patty Kazmaier Award ceremony on March 27, 2021. Video courtesy UW Athletics.

The senior left wing finished the season with an NCAA-best 19 goals. She has said she plans to return to UW for a fifth season of eligibility either next fall or in 2022, depending on whether she's centralized with candidates for Canada's Olympic team in the 2021-22 season.

Webster scored twice and had an assist in being named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. She also netted two goals during the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

