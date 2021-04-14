Badgers' Daryl Watts, Makenna Webster pull in more honors after national championship run

Add one more honor for Daryl Watts in the 2020-21 season: The University of Wisconsin forward was named national player of the month for March.

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced the award Wednesday and also named Badgers forward Makenna Webster the national rookie of the month.

Watts was the Western Collegiate Hockey Association player of the year and one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women's college hockey.

She had five points in the Badgers' five March victories, including the overtime goal that won the NCAA championship against Northeastern.

The senior left wing finished the season with an NCAA-best 19 goals. She has said she plans to return to UW for a fifth season of eligibility either next fall or in 2022, depending on whether she's centralized with candidates for Canada's Olympic team in the 2021-22 season.

Webster scored twice and had an assist in being named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. She also netted two goals during the WCHA Final Faceoff.

