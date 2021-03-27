 Skip to main content
Badgers' Daryl Watts falls short in bid for second Patty Kazmaier Award
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Daryl Watts falls short in bid for second Patty Kazmaier Award

watts photo 3-27

Daryl Watts scores her second goal of the WCHA playoff championship game past Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli on March 7. Watts had a nation-best 19 goals this season.

 JIM ROSVOLD, WCHA

Daryl Watts was clear about her priorities. Winning a first NCAA championship was much more important to the University of Wisconsin forward than a second Patty Kazmaier Award.

She got one in dramatic fashion but hopes for a sweep were dashed Saturday when Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel was named the winner of the college women's hockey player of the year award.

Watts won the award as a freshman at Boston College in 2018. She transferred to UW in 2019.

She scored the overtime goal last week against Northeastern that gave UW its sixth NCAA championship. A 13-person selection committee voted for the Patty Kazmaier Award winner before the NCAA tournament.

"Winning a national championship has been my most important goal, alongside my teammates," Watts said. "We share that value. This has been a great year. I wouldn't change anything for the world."

It may not have been Watts' last chase of the Patty Kazmaier Award. She said Saturday she intends to use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

That could be pushed back to 2022-23 if she's chosen for the season-long centralization program for the Canadian Olympic team.

Frankel, Watts and Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle were the three finalists for the award. Frankel was by far the best goaltender in Division I statistically and helped the Huskies advance to their first Frozen Four.

The Badgers have had a top-three Patty Kazmaier finalist two years in a row — Abby Roque was in the mix in 2020 — but didn't add to the five winners from the program. Sara Bauer was the first in 2006, followed by Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.

Watts led the country with 19 goals. Besides the winner against Northeastern, she also scored in overtime to defeat Minnesota on Feb. 5 and Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 27. The latter clinched the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship for UW.

She finished second in points to Northeastern's Alina Mueller with 36 in 21 games but had a better points-per-game average.

All of it came during what she said was the hardest season she's ever played because of the pandemic and associated restrictions, delays and game cancellations.

"Our team, we were brought together by all that adversity," Watts said. "So we had a really special bond. I think that was a really big reason why we won the national championship is because we were so close off the ice."

Harvard's Jennifer Botterill is the only player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award twice (2001, 2003). A second for Watts would have given UW the chance to be the first school to have the women's and men's players of the year in the same season; Cole Caufield is the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award.

Watts and Badgers teammate Sophie Shirley are leaving campus next week for a 14-day home quarantine in Canada before a selection camp for the World Championships in Nova Scotia.

Five of their counterparts from UW's 2020-21 team are in the U.S. camp for the same event: defenders Grace Bowlby, Natalie Buchbinder and Nicole LaMantia and forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden.

Watts credited Badgers coaches Mark Johnson, Jackie Crum and Dan Koch for getting her ready to make a push to play on the international stage.

"They have grown my game exponentially in the past two years," she said. "I've become a more disciplined hockey player and I think I'm more reliable all over the ice. And I'm also proud of the way I was able to be consistent in big games."

watts mug 3-27

Watts
