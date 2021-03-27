Badgers' Daryl Watts falls short in bid for second Patty Kazmaier Award

The Badgers have had a top-three Patty Kazmaier finalist two years in a row — Abby Roque was in the mix in 2020 — but didn't add to the five winners from the program. Sara Bauer was the first in 2006, followed by Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.

Watts led the country with 19 goals. Besides the winner against Northeastern, she also scored in overtime to defeat Minnesota on Feb. 5 and Minnesota Duluth on Feb. 27. The latter clinched the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship for UW.

She finished second in points to Northeastern's Alina Mueller with 36 in 21 games but had a better points-per-game average.

All of it came during what she said was the hardest season she's ever played because of the pandemic and associated restrictions, delays and game cancellations.

"Our team, we were brought together by all that adversity," Watts said. "So we had a really special bond. I think that was a really big reason why we won the national championship is because we were so close off the ice."