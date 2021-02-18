Badgers credit attitude adjustment for rise in national hockey rankings

But UW players and coaches also have been crediting a more positive approach on the bench and in the locker room for the better performance.

"I was playing on the team last year, so I got a feel of what a little bit of a negative dressing room was like," sophomore center Dylan Holloway said. "But this year I've just been trying to stay positive as best as I can. If I see a guy down about a mistake he made, I'm not going to rip him or anything. I'm going to tell him, hey, keep going, keep your head up. And that's been everybody's role this year, just helping out your teammate and playing for your brother beside you."

There have been testing moments for the Badgers, but their responses have been telling in terms of how far they've come mentally.

UW gave up four goals in the first period at Ohio State on Dec. 3, when it was playing without four forwards due to COVID-19 protocols and was three weeks into Holloway's absence for the World Junior Championship. It was the better team for the final two periods even though it couldn't overcome the deficit.

It was a similar rebound — minus the missing players — after a three-goal Penn State first period Jan. 22. The Badgers shook off their largest loss of the season last Saturday to win at Michigan the next day.