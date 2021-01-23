Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team made it look easy on Friday. There was nothing simple about how the Badgers completed a sweep of St. Cloud State on Saturday.
Freshman Lacey Eden's third goal in as many games broke a tie with 1:17 remaining and gave UW the lead for the first time in an eventual 4-2 victory in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
The top-ranked Badgers defeated the Huskies 10-0 on Friday but trailed for more than 21 minutes in the second game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series and had to overcome a major penalty kill and the loss of a defenseman.
Sophie Shirley scored twice for UW (8-2, 8-1-0-1 WCHA), which has won 27 consecutive games against St. Cloud State (3-9-1, 2-8-1-1). None of them had been tied in the final two minutes like Saturday's contest was.
Eden scored after Huskies forward Laura Kluge stumbled as she tried to skate behind her net. UW's Caitlin Schneider intercepted the puck and fed Eden between the left circle and the crease.
"It feels good to put one home at the end after a really back-and-forth game," Eden said. "It's not the way that we wanted it to go but we got it done."
Hear what @lacey_eden had to say after the #Badgers win today! pic.twitter.com/rgA4ZLOL3x— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 23, 2021
Eden has scored in three of the four games she has played since joining the Badgers last week.
UW's Daryl Watts, the national leader in goals and points, scored an empty-net goal less than a minute later to extend her goal-scoring streak to six games.
Emma Polusny made 41 saves for St. Cloud State, which took a one-goal lead in each of the first two periods but wasn't able to break a 17-game streak of games against the Badgers without taking a lead into the intermission.
Some sloppy play by UW allowed Jenniina Nylund to put the Huskies ahead just 2:20 into the game. The Badgers turned the puck over at the blue line, and Nylund easily got to the net for a rebound goal after goaltender Kennedy Blair (21 saves) couldn't hold onto her original shot.
Shirley scored in the final minute of the first, following up on her backhand after her initial shot was blocked.
UW defenseman Nicole LaMantia was ejected for body checking eight minutes into the second period, and St. Cloud State's McKenna Wesloh scored during the five-minute power play.
But Shirley had an answer again, scoring on a rush up the right side.
The tying goal came after UW's Britta Curl fanned in front of a partially empty net after a turnover and Casey O'Brien had her stick lifted just before she shot on a 3-on-1 rush.
