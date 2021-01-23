Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team made it look easy on Friday. There was nothing simple about how the Badgers completed a sweep of St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Freshman Lacey Eden's third goal in as many games broke a tie with 1:17 remaining and gave UW the lead for the first time in an eventual 4-2 victory in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The top-ranked Badgers defeated the Huskies 10-0 on Friday but trailed for more than 21 minutes in the second game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series and had to overcome a major penalty kill and the loss of a defenseman.

Sophie Shirley scored twice for UW (8-2, 8-1-0-1 WCHA), which has won 27 consecutive games against St. Cloud State (3-9-1, 2-8-1-1). None of them had been tied in the final two minutes like Saturday's contest was.

Eden scored after Huskies forward Laura Kluge stumbled as she tried to skate behind her net. UW's Caitlin Schneider intercepted the puck and fed Eden between the left circle and the crease.

"It feels good to put one home at the end after a really back-and-forth game," Eden said. "It's not the way that we wanted it to go but we got it done."

Eden has scored in three of the four games she has played since joining the Badgers last week.