Badgers' Cole Caufield, Ty Emberson, Tony Granato among finalists for Big Ten awards
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Caufield

Cole Caufield (8) reacts after scoring against Penn State in the third period at LaBahn Arena on Nov. 23, 2020.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The first step toward what could be a Big Ten awards haul for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team came Thursday.

Cole Caufield was named a finalist for the league's Player of the Year award and Tony Granato was in the top three of voting as Coach of the Year.

Ty Emberson earned a nod as one of the top three in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year.

Caufield, last season's Freshman of the Year, ran away with his second consecutive the Big Ten scoring title with 24 goals and 43 points in 24 conference games. Both totals were 10 better than his nearest competitors, teammate Linus Weissbach in points and Notre Dame's Alex Steeves in goals.

The sophomore is a leading candidate for the Hobey Baker Award as the national player of the year. The other finalists for Big Ten Player of the Year are Michigan defenseman Cam York and Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

Granato won the Coach of the Year award in 2017 after leading the Badgers to a turnaround season and second-place finish in his collegiate coaching debut. This season went one better: UW went from worst to first in the Big Ten standings, winning a conference regular-season title for the first time since 2000.

He's a finalist this year along with Michigan's Mel Pearson and Minnesota's Bob Motzko.

Emberson is up for the defensive award along with York and Minnesota's Brock Faber.

Individual Big Ten award winners and the all-league teams, selected by a panel of coaches and media members, are scheduled to be announced Tuesday.

The other individual award finalists are:

• Michigan's Strauss Mann, Michigan State's Drew DeRidder and LaFontaine for Goaltender of the Year.

• Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan defenseman Owen Power and Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber as Freshman of the Year.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

