 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Cole Caufield stars in Big Ten's weekly men's hockey awards
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Cole Caufield stars in Big Ten's weekly men's hockey awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Cole Caufield goal

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) reacts after scoring against Penn State in the third period at LaBahn Arena on Monday.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Cole Caufield's breakout series made the University of Wisconsin sophomore the Big Ten men's hockey first star of the week.

Caufield scored four goals in a series against Penn State, including his second collegiate hat trick on Tuesday. Including two assists last Thursday and Friday against Michigan, he had six points in the week.

The right wing from Stevens Point has started the season with a six-game point-scoring streak.

Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder was the second star and Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau was the third star.

Caufield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2019, was the Big Ten's freshman of the year last season, when he led the league with 24 points in 24 games.

The Badgers host Arizona State on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

Photos: Badgers men's hockey team defeats Penn State 6-3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics