Badgers' Cole Caufield stars in Big Ten's weekly men's hockey awards

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) reacts after scoring against Penn State in the third period at LaBahn Arena on Monday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cole Caufield's breakout series made the University of Wisconsin sophomore the Big Ten men's hockey first star of the week.
Caufield scored four goals in a series against Penn State, including his second collegiate hat trick on Tuesday. Including two assists last Thursday and Friday against Michigan, he had six points in the week.
The right wing from Stevens Point has started the season with a six-game point-scoring streak.
Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder was the second star and Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau was the third star.
Caufield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2019, was the Big Ten's freshman of the year last season, when he led the league with 24 points in 24 games.
The Badgers host Arizona State on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
Photos: Badgers men's hockey team defeats Penn State 6-3
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) reacts after scoring against Penn State in the third period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Tarek Baker (16) attempts to move the puck around Penn State's Evan Bell (7) in the third period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin gets ready for a game against Penn State at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Josh Ess (20) moves the puck down the ice against Penn State's Paul DeNaples (3) in the third period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato looks on in the first period of a game against Penn State at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin hockey players huddle up before their game against Penn State at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Robbie Beydoun (30) hits the puck away from the goal with teammate, Jesper Peltonen (14), at left, and Penn State's Aarne Talvitie (20), center, in the first period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Owen Lindmark (18) moves the puck down the ice ahead of Penn State's Tim Doherty (17) in the first period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Brock Caufield (19) scores against Penn State's Oskar Autio (35) in the third period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Dominick Mersch (25) goes for the puck with Penn State's Tim Doherty (17) in the first period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun (30) exits the ice with teammate Jack Gorniak (11) after a 6-3 win over Penn State at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Jack Gorniak (11) attempts to move the puck past Penn State's Clayton Phillips (18) in the second period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) moves the puck on the ice with Penn State's Connor McMenamin (19) in the second period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

The goal is not counted as Wisconsin's Jason Dhooghe (23) collides with Penn State's Oskar Autio (35) in the second period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Jack Gorniak (11) reacts after scoring a goal against Penn State in the first period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Jack Gorniak (11) scores a goal against Penn State's Paul DeNaples (3) in the first period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Owen Lindmark (18) goes for the puck with Penn State's Christian Berger (5) and Alex Stevens (22) in the third period at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Wisconsin's Ryder Donovan (27) skates past cardboard cutouts in the stands in the second period of a game against Penn State at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

