Badgers' Cole Caufield stars in Big Ten's weekly men's hockey awards

Cole Caufield's breakout series made the University of Wisconsin sophomore the Big Ten men's hockey first star of the week.

Caufield scored four goals in a series against Penn State, including his second collegiate hat trick on Tuesday. Including two assists last Thursday and Friday against Michigan, he had six points in the week.

The right wing from Stevens Point has started the season with a six-game point-scoring streak.

Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder was the second star and Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau was the third star.

Caufield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2019, was the Big Ten's freshman of the year last season, when he led the league with 24 points in 24 games.

The Badgers host Arizona State on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

