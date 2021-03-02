Badgers' Cole Caufield on his way to a second straight Big Ten scoring title

Cole Caufield needed an assist on the last goal the University of Wisconsin scored to win last season's outright Big Ten scoring championship by one point.
The race isn't particularly close this year, and the Badgers sophomore is on the verge of joining a small group of players to lead a Western men's college hockey league in scoring in consecutive seasons.
Caufield has a nine-point lead over a pair of Badgers teammates going into the final games before the playoffs at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday. The results won't be official until after the final Big Ten regular-season game between Michigan and Michigan State on Wednesday, March 10.
Before Caufield won the race last season, only Mark Johnson and Mike Eaves — the top two scorers in program history — had ever been atop a league point-scoring chart with the Badgers.
"To do it back-to-back years has been impressive," UW coach Tony Granato said. "When we look back on what he did, if this is his final year here, we're all going to look back and be amazed at the numbers he did. And really, more importantly, how he's done it. That's been really fun to watch him grow and progress.
"We knew he could score. We knew he'd come in here and be able to contribute offensively. But how his game has matured has been really fun to watch."
Caufield finished his freshman campaign with 24 points in 24 Big Ten games. Through 22 league games this season, he has 39 points on 21 goals and 18 assists. Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach are tied for second with 30 points.
The Big Ten changed its standings to sort by winning percentage because COVID-19-related postponements caused an uneven number of games. The scoring championship, however, still is based on total points. Even if it went to points per game, Caufield also has a healthy advantage there — 1.77 to 1.38 for Michigan freshman Thomas Bordeleau.
Caufield would become the first Big Ten player to win consecutive scoring titles in the league's eight seasons. In the history of organized conferences in Western college hockey dating to the early 1950s, only nine players have done it, most recently North Dakota's Jeff Panzer in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 2000 and 2001.
Denver's George Morrison, in 1969 and 1970, was the only one of the nine who was in his first two seasons of collegiate eligibility like Caufield is.
Caufield leads the Big Ten in goals (21), hat tricks (2), plus/minus (plus-15) and shots on goal (106) in addition to points. His second three-goal game was last Saturday in a 7-0 rout of Ohio State but he spread accolades around to the penalty kill and his brother Brock, who had a good series in both ends of the ice.
"I'm really proud of how we've been playing lately," Cole Caufield said. "Obviously we've got to stay aggressive into next weekend and throughout the rest of the season."
Caufield was announced Tuesday as the Big Ten's first star of the week. It was his fourth time this season in the three stars and third at No. 1.
UW's Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce also have been the first star in the last four weeks, a sign of the variety in the team's offense lately.
Holloway led NCAA hockey with 17 points in February after Caufield paced the country with 16 in January. Weissbach was November's leader with 10.
"They weren't drafted 14th and 15th overall for any other reason than they're sensational hockey players," Granato said of Holloway, a first-round pick of Edmonton last year, and Caufield, Montreal's top pick in 2019. "They're going to have a long, long successful career. But they're here for us. They're with us. They want to be part of what we're trying to do here. And they've left it on the ice."
The regret that Granato carries is that Badgers fans haven't been able to watch them perform in person this season. Attendance at home games was limited to player parents because of the pandemic.
"Man, are they fun to watch live," he said. "You can watch it on TV and tape all day. But anyone that's here, scout-wise, the texts that I get about how entertaining a game that is and these players are to watch gets me really excited about what these guys have been able to do."
Time changes
Times for the Badgers' final regular-season series at Michigan State were changed to 3 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday game will be broadcast by Big Ten Network.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.