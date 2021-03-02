Badgers' Cole Caufield on his way to a second straight Big Ten scoring title

"I'm really proud of how we've been playing lately," Cole Caufield said. "Obviously we've got to stay aggressive into next weekend and throughout the rest of the season."

Caufield was announced Tuesday as the Big Ten's first star of the week. It was his fourth time this season in the three stars and third at No. 1.

UW's Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce also have been the first star in the last four weeks, a sign of the variety in the team's offense lately.

Holloway led NCAA hockey with 17 points in February after Caufield paced the country with 16 in January. Weissbach was November's leader with 10.

"They weren't drafted 14th and 15th overall for any other reason than they're sensational hockey players," Granato said of Holloway, a first-round pick of Edmonton last year, and Caufield, Montreal's top pick in 2019. "They're going to have a long, long successful career. But they're here for us. They're with us. They want to be part of what we're trying to do here. And they've left it on the ice."

The regret that Granato carries is that Badgers fans haven't been able to watch them perform in person this season. Attendance at home games was limited to player parents because of the pandemic.