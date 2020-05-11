Badgers' Cole Caufield named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

As is becoming a theme with his career, Cole Caufield has a lot to live up to as a University of Wisconsin men's hockey player who's been named his league's top freshman.
Caufield was confirmed as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Monday, when the league revealed its 2019-20 season award winners. The announcement came 55 days delayed; the conference temporarily shut down awards as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The right wing, who led the league scoring race with 24 points in 24 games, became UW's seventh player to be named the top freshman in either the Big Ten or Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
He and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk earned spots on the All-Big Ten first team, giving the Badgers multiple first-team selections for the first time since they had three in 2013-14.
Caufield joined Mark Johnson (1976-77), Mike Richter (1985-86), Curtis Joseph (1988-89), Jim Carey (1992-93), Dany Heatley (1999-2000) and Trent Frederic (2016-17) as Badgers players recognized as the league's best freshman. All but Frederic and Caufield were honored when UW played in the WCHA.
The group includes three Olympic gold medalists (Johnson, Joseph and Heatley), one Stanley Cup winner (Richter), a Vezina Trophy recipient as the NHL's top goaltender (Carey) and 10 NHL all-star game appearances.
Frederic's pro career is still in its early phases, but the group has totaled 3,336 NHL regular-season games and another 333 in the playoffs.
"When you look at the year he had, the numbers he had and how productive he was, really from his first game all the way through, he deserved to be listed with those guys," Badgers coach Tony Granato said of Caufield. "It's exciting for him, for our program."
High expectations have become the norm with Caufield, who pushed the bar himself by setting goal-scoring records for a season and career at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before he joined the Badgers.
He was the first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in last summer's NHL draft, adding the attention of a famously devoted group of fans.
And he started his collegiate career by pouring in goals. Curious Canadiens fans in Vancouver watched him score in his first period in a Badgers sweater, in an Aug. 30 exhibition game against British Columbia. He recorded a hat trick in another preseason game two days later.
When the regular season began, Caufield became only the second UW player — and first in 38 years — to score two goals in each of his first three games.
He added two more multiple-goal games, putting home two in an overtime loss at Michigan State on Dec. 7 and three in a victory at Notre Dame on Jan. 24.
He finished the season by leading the team in goals (19) and points (36), becoming UW's first freshman scoring leader since Kyle Turris in 2007-08.
Kalynuk, the Badgers' junior captain, was a first-team pick along with Penn State defenseman Cole Hults of Stoughton, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
A freshman season that ended with Kalynuk as an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and a sophomore campaign that netted second-team honors set up Kalynuk for an impactful third year.
"Offensively, he's a guy that has run our power play every year, been our big go-to guy offensively from the back end," Granato said. "So I think everyone has recognized his whole body of work, and it wasn't just this year."
While Caufield has told Granato that he'll return to UW for his sophomore season, Kalynuk is still deciding. He was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017.
UW sophomores Roman Ahcan and K'Andre Miller were honorable mention all-league selections. Ahcan, a forward, was named the team's MVP. After the season, Miller signed a pro contract to join the New York Rangers, who drafted the defenseman in the first round in 2018.
Despite the individual talent, the Badgers were 14-20-2 overall and last in the Big Ten.
The all-league first team also included Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann, Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko and Penn State forward Nate Sucese.
Minnesota's Bob Motzko was the Coach of the Year for leading the Golden Gophers, picked before the season to finish fifth, to a tie for second place behind league champion Penn State.
The awards were selected by coaches and media members at the end of the regular season.
