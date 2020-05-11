Badgers' Cole Caufield named Big Ten Freshman of the Year; Wyatt Kalynuk joins him on all-league first team

Frederic's pro career is still in its early phases, but the group has totaled 3,336 NHL regular-season games and another 333 in the playoffs.

"When you look at the year he had, the numbers he had and how productive he was, really from his first game all the way through, he deserved to be listed with those guys," Badgers coach Tony Granato said of Caufield. "It's exciting for him, for our program."

High expectations have become the norm with Caufield, who pushed the bar himself by beating the goal-scoring records of Phil Kessel and Auston Matthews at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before he joined the Badgers.

He was the first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in last summer's NHL draft, adding the attention of a famously devoted group of fans.

