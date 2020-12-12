Badgers' Cole Caufield makes U.S. roster for 2nd straight World Junior Championship

Cole Caufield is going to the World Junior Championship for a second straight year, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey forward will be joined by a former Badgers teammate on the U.S. team.

Caufield and Alex Turcotte were named Saturday to the 25-player American roster for the under-20 tournament scheduled to run Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Badgers forward Dylan Holloway was named to Canada's team on Friday.

The U.S. and Canada are in different groups for the tournament and aren't scheduled to play until at least the Jan. 2 quarterfinals.

Caufield led the Badgers with 19 goals last season and is in the top spot through 10 games this season with six. But he was held to one goal and one assist in five games for the U.S. at the World Juniors last season.

Turcotte, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings last March after his freshman season at UW, had only two assists in five games.

Both should play bigger roles as older players this season.