Badgers' Cole Caufield makes U.S. roster for 2nd straight World Junior Championship

Cole Caufield is going to the World Junior Championship for a second straight year, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey forward will be joined by a former Badgers teammate on the U.S. team.
Caufield and Alex Turcotte were named Saturday to the 25-player American roster for the under-20 tournament scheduled to run Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Badgers forward Dylan Holloway was named to Canada's team on Friday.
The U.S. and Canada are in different groups for the tournament and aren't scheduled to play until at least the Jan. 2 quarterfinals.
Caufield led the Badgers with 19 goals last season and is in the top spot through 10 games this season with six. But he was held to one goal and one assist in five games for the U.S. at the World Juniors last season.
Turcotte, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings last March after his freshman season at UW, had only two assists in five games.
Both should play bigger roles as older players this season.
Nine current or former Big Ten players were part of the final roster that will travel to the tournament bubble in Edmonton on Sunday. Three are from Minnesota (defensemen Brock Faber, Ryan Johnson and Jackson LaCombe), three are from Michigan (defenseman Cam York and forwards Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson) and one is from Notre Dame (forward Landon Slaggert).
The Badgers have had at least one player on the U.S roster for the World Junior Championship in the last four years. Luke Kunin, captain of the 2017 team, was the last to win a gold medal.
It's unclear how many Badgers games Caufield will miss because the Big Ten hasn't released a post-Christmas schedule.
