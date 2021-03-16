 Skip to main content
Badgers' Cole Caufield is unanimous pick as Big Ten's player of the year; Tony Granato earns coaching honor
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Caufield PPG

Badgers' Cole Caufield celebrates his game-tying, power-play goal in the third period of Monday's Big Ten semifinal against Penn State.

 MIKE MILLER, BIG TEN CONFERENCE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There was no dispute in the Big Ten: Cole Caufield was the player of the year.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore right wing was a unanimous pick for the award by league coaches and media members, the Big Ten announced Tuesday before the playoff championship game between the fifth-ranked Badgers and No. 4 Minnesota.

UW's Tony Granato joined Caufield in the individual awards, winning his second Big Ten coach of the year honor after leading the Badgers to the regular-season title.

Caufield and Badgers sophomore center Dylan Holloway were picked for the All-Big Ten first team. Senior left wing Linus Weissbach was a second-team pick while senior center Ty Pelton-Byce and junior defenseman Ty Emberson earned honorable mention.

Goaltender Cameron Rowe was picked for the all-freshman team.

Caufield is the eighth UW player to win a conference player of the year award. The first seven came in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association: Mike Eaves (1978), Mark Johnson (1979), Curtis Joseph (1989), Gary Shuchuk (1990), Duane Derksen (1992), Steve Reinprecht (2000) and Jamie McBain (2009).

The Stevens Point native won his second consecutive Big Ten scoring championship with 43 points in 24 league games, 10 points better than second-place Weissbach. He scored two goals on the final day of the regular season to rally the Badgers to the Big Ten title and finish with 24 in conference play. That also was 10 better than his closest competitor, Notre Dame's Alex Steeves.

The list of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as national player of the year is scheduled to be released Wednesday. Caufield's exploits throughout the season — but particularly at the end — have made him the leading candidate.

He also scored the tying and winning goals on Monday to lift the Badgers past Penn State in overtime in a Big Ten semifinal game. His 27 goals and 48 points both lead NCAA men's hockey.

The Badgers went from worst to first between 2020 and 2021, and the voting panel rewarded Granato for the turnaround. He also was the coach of the year in 2017, when he directed the Badgers to a second-place finish in his first season.

Here's the full list of Big Ten postseason awards (*-unanimous selection):

First team

Sampo Ranta, F, Minnesota; Cole Caufield*, F, Wisconsin; Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin; Cam York, D, Michigan; Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota; Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota

Second team

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan; Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame; Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin; Owen Power, D, Michigan; Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame; Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

Honorable mention

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan; Kent Johnson, F, Michigan; Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota; Scott Reedy, F, Minnesota; Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota; Alex Limoges, F, Penn State; Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin; Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan; Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State; Brock Faber, D, Minnesota; Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota; Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin; Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State

All-freshman team

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan; Thomas Bordeleau*, F, Michigan; Kent Johnson, F, Michigan; Owen Power*, D, Michigan; Brock Faber, D, Minnesota; Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin

Player of the year

Cole Caufield*, F, Wisconsin

Defensive player of the year

Cam York, D, Michigan

Goaltender of the year

Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota

Freshman of the year

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

Coach of the year

Tony Granato, Wisconsin

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees

Jack Becker, Michigan; Tommy Miller, Michigan State; Cullen Munson, Minnesota; Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame; Austin Pooley, Ohio State; Oskar Autio, Penn State; Brock Caufield, Wisconsin

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

