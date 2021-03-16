Badgers' Cole Caufield is unanimous pick as Big Ten's player of the year; Tony Granato earns coaching honor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There was no dispute in the Big Ten: Cole Caufield was the player of the year.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore right wing was a unanimous pick for the award by league coaches and media members, the Big Ten announced Tuesday before the playoff championship game between the fifth-ranked Badgers and No. 4 Minnesota.

UW's Tony Granato joined Caufield in the individual awards, winning his second Big Ten coach of the year honor after leading the Badgers to the regular-season title.

Caufield and Badgers sophomore center Dylan Holloway were picked for the All-Big Ten first team. Senior left wing Linus Weissbach was a second-team pick while senior center Ty Pelton-Byce and junior defenseman Ty Emberson earned honorable mention.

Goaltender Cameron Rowe was picked for the all-freshman team.

Caufield is the eighth UW player to win a conference player of the year award. The first seven came in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association: Mike Eaves (1978), Mark Johnson (1979), Curtis Joseph (1989), Gary Shuchuk (1990), Duane Derksen (1992), Steve Reinprecht (2000) and Jamie McBain (2009).