Badgers' Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway looking for better World Juniors experiences

Badgers coach Tony Granato noticed a difference in the Caufield of late 2019 with the Caufield of late 2020. A year ago, focus may have been waning in his last weeks with UW before the World Juniors.

When Caufield was held scoreless and to a minus-5 rating in two home losses to Arizona State on Nov. 28 and 29, it could have been a similar issue. But his response to those games in the next series — two goals and two assists in a split at Ohio State — left an impression on Granato.

“His performance against Ohio State told me how much he has matured and learned to understand that World Juniors start when this series is over,” Granato said. “I’ve got business to do here and I’m going to do everything I can to take care of it before I leave this group.”

Caufield is one of eight players back from last year’s U.S. team. Another is former Badgers center Alex Turcotte, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings in March after his freshman season.

Turcotte, who spent some time training with a German team this fall while the start of the NHL season has been delayed, said he and the other U.S. tournament veterans have a different outlook entering the 2021 World Juniors.