Badgers' Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway looking for better World Juniors experiences

Their reasons were different, but the feelings Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway both had about last season’s World Junior Championship were difficult to balance.
Caufield loved playing in the tournament for the world’s top under-20 players but didn’t have the best memories from it. The United States finished sixth of 10 teams and Caufield, then a University of Wisconsin freshman, had only two points in five games.
Holloway, his Badgers teammate, was in Hockey Canada’s selection camp before last year’s tournament but didn’t make the final cut. He had to watch from afar as his country won the gold medal in the Czech Republic.
For both Caufield and Holloway, this season’s World Juniors offers a chance to wipe away the lingering bad feelings. The tournament begins Friday, and the Americans get a strong first-day test against Russia.
“After last year, it was just disappointing,” Caufield said. “But you’ve got a new opportunity, a new year and everybody starts fresh. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.”
Caufield led the Badgers with six goals and 12 points in the first 10 games of this season, but that was nothing new. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 18 games for UW last season when the World Juniors came around.
A limited even-strength role with the U.S. team wasn’t what he expected, and as an underage player in the tournament he said he was lacking in confidence to force a breakthrough.
Badgers coach Tony Granato noticed a difference in the Caufield of late 2019 with the Caufield of late 2020. A year ago, focus may have been waning in his last weeks with UW before the World Juniors.
When Caufield was held scoreless and to a minus-5 rating in two home losses to Arizona State on Nov. 28 and 29, it could have been a similar issue. But his response to those games in the next series — two goals and two assists in a split at Ohio State — left an impression on Granato.
“His performance against Ohio State told me how much he has matured and learned to understand that World Juniors start when this series is over,” Granato said. “I’ve got business to do here and I’m going to do everything I can to take care of it before I leave this group.”
Caufield is one of eight players back from last year’s U.S. team. Another is former Badgers center Alex Turcotte, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings in March after his freshman season.
Turcotte, who spent some time training with a German team this fall while the start of the NHL season has been delayed, said he and the other U.S. tournament veterans have a different outlook entering the 2021 World Juniors.
“Going through what we went through last year, finishing in sixth place obviously was a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “We were younger players on the team too so we haven’t gone through something like that before. So this year coming in we know how hard of a tournament it is. We know how important it is to bond together as a team. And I think ultimately that leads to success on the ice. Our goal this year is to win a gold medal and nothing less than that.”
Holloway can say the same, and his side has the home-ice advantage even though no fans will be allowed into the games in Edmonton, Alberta, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s playing in his home province and in the arena he’s likely to one day call home with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, who selected him 14th overall in this year’s draft.
“Just to think that in the future I could possibly be playing there is really awesome,” Holloway said. “Being able to be in the Oilers dressing room and play in Rogers (Place) is a pretty special feeling so I’m excited for that.”
An eye-popping roster made Canada the tournament betting favorite ahead of defending silver medalist Russia and the U.S. Twenty of 25 Canadian players were first-round NHL draft picks in 2019 or 2020, including all 14 forwards.
Holloway appeared to be in good form in the Badgers’ first two games of the season, scoring in each game of a sweep at Notre Dame on Nov. 13 and 14. But then he left for Canada’s World Junior camp, extended this year because of the pandemic and the delayed starts for the majority of the major junior teams that make up most of the country’s roster.
He had to quarantine with two other NCAA players after arriving in Alberta. Before that trio joined the rest of the group, the camp was halted for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases.
“Even in quarantine, I know it’s not ideal but we still had a lot of team meetings and team builders and stuff,” Holloway said. “It was a good time. I’m happy it’s over now and that we can focus on the team and focus to win gold.”
Because they’re in different five-team groups, the earliest the U.S. and Canada could face off is the Jan. 2 quarterfinals. The Americans are scheduled to play Russia, Austria, the Czech Republic and Sweden in the preliminary round. Canada is due to face Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland and Finland.
The U.S. missed out on a medal for the first time in five tournaments last year. Canada is trying to become the first repeat champion since it won the last of five straight in 2009. There’s incentive on both sides of the border and on both sides of the Badgers’ contingent.
“I think it’ll get a little heated if we do play them,” Holloway said. “We’re both pretty competitive. But it’ll be a lot of fun.”
