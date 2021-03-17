 Skip to main content
Badgers' Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway finalists for college hockey's top honor
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Caufield

Badgers' Cole Caufield celebrates his overtime goal in the Big Ten semifinals Monday against Penn State.

 MIKE MILLER, BIG TEN CONFERENCE

The only drama with Wednesday's unveiling of the list of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as it related to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was whether Cole Caufield would have a teammate as company.

He did. With Dylan Holloway also among the finalists, the Badgers had two of the top 10 for only the second time.

Caufield, the Badgers sophomore right wing who leads the NCAA in goals (by 10) and points (by 5), was a no-brainer to be on the list chosen by a vote of coaches and is the favorite to win it.

Holloway is tied for fourth nationally with 34 points despite missing eight games in the first half of the season to be at Canada's World Junior Championship camp.

The Badgers also had a third candidate who didn't make the cut: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach is third in NCAA men's hockey with 40 points.

Caufield and Holloway were the 13th and 14th Badgers players named Hobey finalists and the first forwards since Blake Geoffrion, UW's only award winner, in 2010.

That season also was the other time the Badgers had two of the finalists. Defenseman Brendan Smith joined Geoffrion on the list.

The other eight finalists were Boston College forward Matt Boldy, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Boston College goalie Spencer Knight, Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay, Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli, North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto.

A selection committee is scheduled to vote for the winner from the list of 10 finalists after the NCAA regionals March 26 to 28. The Hobey Hat Trick of the top three vote-getters will be announced April 1, and the announcement of the winner is April 9 during the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.

Caufield was named the Big Ten's player of the year Tuesday before he scored his 28th goal in UW's 6-4 loss to Minnesota in the conference tournament championship game. He was the first in eight seasons of Big Ten play to win the award unanimously.

His goal Tuesday was on his seventh of eight shots on goal and his 11th of 12 shot attempts against the Gophers, who managed to keep his chances to the outside for much of the game.

Not that Caufield hasn't managed to get those kinds of shots to go in among his goals.

"If he shoots the puck and he's in the offensive zone, that's a quality look," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.

Caufield, who won a World Juniors gold medal with Team USA, was minus-3 in the championship game but scored the tying and winning goals in Monday's overtime victory against Penn State in the semifinals. He'll take a five-game goal-scoring streak into the NCAA Tournament. His season long is seven consecutive games from Jan. 17 to Feb. 6.

He has scored in 19 of the Badgers' 30 games and recorded at least two points in 14 of UW's last 17 contests.

Holloway went without a point in two games at the Big Ten tournament but was the national player of the month for February, when he equaled his freshman season point total with 17.

He has nine goals and 32 points in 20 games since playing for Canada in the World Juniors.

Granato also will be up for a national award. The finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award as NCAA coach of the year include the winners of conference awards, which Granato claimed for the second time Tuesday, and coaches of teams that advance to the Frozen Four.

