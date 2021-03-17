Badgers' Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway finalists for college hockey's top honor

The only drama with Wednesday's unveiling of the list of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as it related to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was whether Cole Caufield would have a teammate as company.
He did. With Dylan Holloway also among the finalists, the Badgers had two of the top 10 for only the second time.
Caufield, the Badgers sophomore right wing who leads the NCAA in goals (by 10) and points (by 5), was a no-brainer to be on the list chosen by a vote of coaches and is the favorite to win it.
Holloway is tied for fourth nationally with 34 points despite missing eight games in the first half of the season to be at Canada's World Junior Championship camp.
The Badgers also had a third candidate who didn't make the cut: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach is third in NCAA men's hockey with 40 points.
Caufield and Holloway were the 13th and 14th Badgers players named Hobey finalists and the first forwards since Blake Geoffrion, UW's only award winner, in 2010.
That season also was the other time the Badgers had two of the finalists. Defenseman Brendan Smith joined Geoffrion on the list.
The other eight finalists were Boston College forward Matt Boldy, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Boston College goalie Spencer Knight, Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay, Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli, North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto.
A selection committee is scheduled to vote for the winner from the list of 10 finalists after the NCAA regionals March 26 to 28. The Hobey Hat Trick of the top three vote-getters will be announced April 1, and the announcement of the winner is April 9 during the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.
Caufield was named the Big Ten's player of the year Tuesday before he scored his 28th goal in UW's 6-4 loss to Minnesota in the conference tournament championship game. He was the first in eight seasons of Big Ten play to win the award unanimously.
His goal Tuesday was on his seventh of eight shots on goal and his 11th of 12 shot attempts against the Gophers, who managed to keep his chances to the outside for much of the game.
Not that Caufield hasn't managed to get those kinds of shots to go in among his goals.
"If he shoots the puck and he's in the offensive zone, that's a quality look," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
Caufield, who won a World Juniors gold medal with Team USA, was minus-3 in the championship game but scored the tying and winning goals in Monday's overtime victory against Penn State in the semifinals. He'll take a five-game goal-scoring streak into the NCAA Tournament. His season long is seven consecutive games from Jan. 17 to Feb. 6.
He has scored in 19 of the Badgers' 30 games and recorded at least two points in 14 of UW's last 17 contests.
Holloway went without a point in two games at the Big Ten tournament but was the national player of the month for February, when he equaled his freshman season point total with 17.
He has nine goals and 32 points in 20 games since playing for Canada in the World Juniors.
Granato also will be up for a national award. The finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award as NCAA coach of the year include the winners of conference awards, which Granato claimed for the second time Tuesday, and coaches of teams that advance to the Frozen Four.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.