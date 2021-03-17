Badgers' Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway finalists for college hockey's top honor

The only drama with Wednesday's unveiling of the list of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as it related to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was whether Cole Caufield would have a teammate as company.

He did. With Dylan Holloway also among the finalists, the Badgers had two of the top 10 for only the second time.

Caufield, the Badgers sophomore right wing who leads the NCAA in goals (by 10) and points (by 5), was a no-brainer to be on the list chosen by a vote of coaches and is the favorite to win it.

Holloway is tied for fourth nationally with 34 points despite missing eight games in the first half of the season to be at Canada's World Junior Championship camp.

The Badgers also had a third candidate who didn't make the cut: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach is third in NCAA men's hockey with 40 points.

Caufield and Holloway were the 13th and 14th Badgers players named Hobey finalists and the first forwards since Blake Geoffrion, UW's only award winner, in 2010.

That season also was the other time the Badgers had two of the finalists. Defenseman Brendan Smith joined Geoffrion on the list.