 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Cole Caufield celebrates birthday with goal, US quarterfinal victory at World Junior Championship
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Cole Caufield celebrates birthday with goal, US quarterfinal victory at World Junior Championship

{{featured_button_text}}
Caufield vs. Slovakia

United States' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates a goal against Slovakia during the second period of a World Junior Championship game on Saturday.

 JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS

On his 20th birthday, Cole Caufield helped the United States into the semifinals at the World Junior Championship.

Caufield, a University of Wisconsin men's hockey sophomore, scored a power-play goal in the Americans' 5-2 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Badgers teammate Dylan Holloway and Canada also won their quarterfinal 3-0 against the Czech Republic earlier Saturday.

During a 5-on-3 power play, Caufield fired a shot off the bottom of the crossbar and in for his second goal of the tournament.

Both Caufield and former Badgers forward Alex Turcotte had breakaways stopped by Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy with the Americans holding a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Caufield was minus-1 and had four shots on goal in 17:45 of ice time. Turcotte had two shots on goal in 14:45.

Holloway, who scored his first goal of the tournament on Thursday against Finland, was plus-1 with two shots on goal in 17:43 of playing time for Canada against the Czech Republic.

Canada will play Russia in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday. The U.S. will face Finland at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Badgers men's hockey players in action at the World Junior Championship

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics