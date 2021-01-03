Badgers' Cole Caufield celebrates birthday with goal, US quarterfinal victory at World Junior Championship

On his 20th birthday, Cole Caufield helped the United States into the semifinals at the World Junior Championship.

Caufield, a University of Wisconsin men's hockey sophomore, scored a power-play goal in the Americans' 5-2 victory over Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Badgers teammate Dylan Holloway and Canada also won their quarterfinal 3-0 against the Czech Republic earlier Saturday.

During a 5-on-3 power play, Caufield fired a shot off the bottom of the crossbar and in for his second goal of the tournament.

Both Caufield and former Badgers forward Alex Turcotte had breakaways stopped by Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy with the Americans holding a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Caufield was minus-1 and had four shots on goal in 17:45 of ice time. Turcotte had two shots on goal in 14:45.

Holloway, who scored his first goal of the tournament on Thursday against Finland, was plus-1 with two shots on goal in 17:43 of playing time for Canada against the Czech Republic.

Canada will play Russia in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday. The U.S. will face Finland at 8:30 p.m. Monday.