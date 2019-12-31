Badgers' Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte team up for game-winning goal at World Junior Championship

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — A University of Wisconsin connection led to a victory for the United States.
Cole Caufield took a pass from fellow Badgers freshman Alex Turcotte and scored the game-winning goal with 1:46 remaining in overtime Monday to push the U.S. past the Czech Republic 4-3 in its final preliminary-round game of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The U.S. (2-1-0-1) will finish as the first or second seed in Group B heading into the quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday. Game times and matchups are to be determined.
On the winning goal, Caufield dished the puck to Turcotte before sliding behind a Czech defender to find open space. Turcotte immediately sent the puck back to Caufield, who one-timed a shot from the left hash into the net.
You have free articles remaining.
“Caufield and Turcotte made a great play,” U.S. coach Scott Sandelin said. “They have some great chemistry and it looks like they’ve done that before.”
UW defenseman K’Andre Miller had an assist for the U.S.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.