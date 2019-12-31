Badgers' Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte team up for game-winning goal at World Junior Championship

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — A University of Wisconsin connection led to a victory for the United States.

Cole Caufield took a pass from fellow Badgers freshman Alex Turcotte and scored the game-winning goal with 1:46 remaining in overtime Monday to push the U.S. past the Czech Republic 4-3 in its final preliminary-round game of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The U.S. (2-1-0-1) will finish as the first or second seed in Group B heading into the quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday. Game times and matchups are to be determined.

On the winning goal, Caufield dished the puck to Turcotte before sliding behind a Czech defender to find open space. Turcotte immediately sent the puck back to Caufield, who one-timed a shot from the left hash into the net.

“Caufield and Turcotte made a great play,” U.S. coach Scott Sandelin said. “They have some great chemistry and it looks like they’ve done that before.”

UW defenseman K’Andre Miller had an assist for the U.S.

