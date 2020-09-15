Badgers coach Tony Granato reflective after being chosen for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

"They didn't get to do all the things we did," said Don Granato Jr., who followed Tony Granato to UW in 1987 and later joined his inaugural coaching staff in 2016. "They provided the opportunity for us to go do them and experience such great things.

"For this type of honor and for them to be around and see it and see all the things through Tony's career, that he did things the right way and was respected enough to receive this honor, that was my first thought — how great this is for my mom and dad."

The induction ceremony won't happen until December 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it'll be another big affair for the Granato family.

"That's kind of how we've always done it," said Rob Granato, who played for the Badgers from 1992 to 1994. "It's a neat thing when you're always included in everything, whatever we've done."

After he learned of his selection, Tony Granato let his thoughts wander to youth coaches, then to Reed at Northwood and coaches Jeff Sauer and Grant Standbrook at UW. He also recalled Jim Johannson, his former Badgers teammate who picked him to be the 2018 U.S. men's Olympic coach before passing away a month before the Games.