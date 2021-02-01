 Skip to main content
Badgers climb to season high in USCHO men's hockey rankings
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers vs. Michigan State

Badgers goaltender Robbie Beydoun and defenseman Ty Emberson, right, and Michigan State forward Adam Goodsir follow the puck during Friday's game at LaBahn Arena.

 PAUL CAPOBIANCO, UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached its highest spot this season in the USCHO.com poll Monday.

The Badgers were 11th, up two spots from last week, after a pair of home victories against Michigan State at LaBahn Arena.

The UW women's hockey team, idle last weekend, stayed No. 1 in the USCHO poll ahead of a series Friday and Saturday at No. 2 Minnesota.

The men's team was 12th in four of the weekly rankings this season but hadn't been higher until Monday. The Badgers (11-7) are 7-2 in their last nine games and are in second place in the Big Ten.

They also play at No. 2 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Feb. 1, 2021:

1. Boston College (28)

2. Minnesota (11)

3. North Dakota (1)

4. St. Cloud State

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. Minnesota State

7. Michigan

8. Bowling Green

9. Omaha

10. Massachusetts

11. Wisconsin

12. Quinnipiac

13. Clarkson

14. Northeastern

15. Boston University

16. Providence

17. American International

18. Bemidji State

19. Robert Morris

20. UMass Lowell

The Badgers women's hockey team (8-2) gained all 15 first-place votes Monday. It takes a four-game winning streak into the series at Minnesota, which it defeated 5-0 and 6-3 at LaBahn Arena in January.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Feb. 2, 2021:

1. Wisconsin (15)

2. Minnesota

3. Northeastern

4. Ohio State

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Boston College

8. Penn State

9. Clarkson

10. Providence

