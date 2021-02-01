Badgers climb to season high in USCHO men's hockey rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached its highest spot this season in the USCHO.com poll Monday.

The Badgers were 11th, up two spots from last week, after a pair of home victories against Michigan State at LaBahn Arena.

The UW women's hockey team, idle last weekend, stayed No. 1 in the USCHO poll ahead of a series Friday and Saturday at No. 2 Minnesota.

The men's team was 12th in four of the weekly rankings this season but hadn't been higher until Monday. The Badgers (11-7) are 7-2 in their last nine games and are in second place in the Big Ten.

They also play at No. 2 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

1. Boston College (28)

2. Minnesota (11)

3. North Dakota (1)

4. St. Cloud State

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. Minnesota State

7. Michigan

8. Bowling Green