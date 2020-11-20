Badgers can't cash in on late chance before falling to No. 6 Michigan in overtime

With Brock Caufield moved up to the middle of the top line and Dominick Mersch playing a more regular role at center, the Badgers didn't fold against a young star-studded Michigan lineup.

"That's part of hockey, when you do have players out other guys filling the role, so to speak, and battling," UW coach Tony Granato said.

Michigan's potent offense pinned the Badgers in their zone for most of a six-minute stretch of the third period in which the Wolverines generated 15 straight shot attempts.

Beydoun made eight saves in that span.

"We can't really ask much more from Robbie there," Ahcan said. "... We've got to find a way to help him out and get some pucks in the back of the net."

The Badgers struck first on an Ahcan power-play goal less than two minutes into the second period. But Michigan's Nick Granowicz scored later in the period to send the teams to the third period even.

From near the right boards, Tarek Baker threaded a pass past the stick of Michigan's Jack Summers to Ahcan for a tap in at the back post.

UW has scored a power-play goal in all four of its games this season.