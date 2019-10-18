Owen Lindmark and Cole Caufield both scored twice, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rallied for a 6-2 victory over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Linus Weissbach scored and assisted on both of Caufield's goals.

No. 2: Caufield had his third straight two-goal game to open his collegiate career.

No. 1: Lindmark's second-period goal broke a 2-2 tie, and his short-handed goal in the third period was the Badgers' third in three games.

Up next

The Badgers and Bulldogs close the non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team welcomes No. 3 Minnesota Duluth to the Kohl Center for the first time since 2013 in Friday's home opener at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).

The Badgers swept the Bulldogs in the 2013 Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs with 3-1 and 4-1 victories on March 15-16, 2013. After that, the teams went to separate conferences; UW to the Big Ten, UMD to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

This is the first in a two-year commitment for non-conference games between the teams, and 24 NHL scouts are expected to be in attendance to see the collection of talent.

UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out of the lineup after leaving last Saturday's game at Merrimack with a head injury. He's replaced by Jesper Peltonen.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (1-1)

Forwards

Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan

Mick Messner

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Bulldogs (1-1)

Forwards

Cole Koepke - Justin Richards - Nick Swaney

Noah Cates - Jackson Cates - Tanner Laderoute

Kobe Roth - Jesse Jacques - Luke Loheit

Koby Bender - Jade Miller - Brandon Puricelli

Defensemen

Nick Wolff - Scott Perunovich

Dylan Samberg - Louie Roehl

Matt Anderson - Hunter Lellig

Jarod Hilderman

Goaltenders

Hunter Shepard

Ben Patt

Ryan Fanti

