Owen Lindmark and Cole Caufield both scored twice, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rallied for a 6-2 victory over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Linus Weissbach scored and assisted on both of Caufield's goals.
No. 2: Caufield had his third straight two-goal game to open his collegiate career.
No. 1: Lindmark's second-period goal broke a 2-2 tie, and his short-handed goal in the third period was the Badgers' third in three games.
Up next
The Badgers and Bulldogs close the non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team welcomes No. 3 Minnesota Duluth to the Kohl Center for the first time since 2013 in Friday's home opener at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).
The Badgers swept the Bulldogs in the 2013 Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs with 3-1 and 4-1 victories on March 15-16, 2013. After that, the teams went to separate conferences; UW to the Big Ten, UMD to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
This is the first in a two-year commitment for non-conference games between the teams, and 24 NHL scouts are expected to be in attendance to see the collection of talent.
UW defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out of the lineup after leaving last Saturday's game at Merrimack with a head injury. He's replaced by Jesper Peltonen.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (1-1)
Forwards
Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan
Mick Messner
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Bulldogs (1-1)
Forwards
Cole Koepke - Justin Richards - Nick Swaney
Noah Cates - Jackson Cates - Tanner Laderoute
Kobe Roth - Jesse Jacques - Luke Loheit
Koby Bender - Jade Miller - Brandon Puricelli
Defensemen
Nick Wolff - Scott Perunovich
Dylan Samberg - Louie Roehl
Matt Anderson - Hunter Lellig
Jarod Hilderman
Goaltenders
Hunter Shepard
Ben Patt
Ryan Fanti