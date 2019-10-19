Daniel Lebedeff made 31 saves for the 17th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which got second-period goals from Alex Turcotte and Ty Pelton-Byce in a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the Kohl Center on Saturday. The Badgers completed a non-conference sweep of the two-time defending NCAA champions.

Three stars

No. 3: Sean Dhooghe scored an empty-net goal and added an assist.

No. 2: Pelton-Byce put UW ahead 2-0 in the second period.

No. 1: Lebedeff had a second straight strong performance in net.

Up next

The Badgers host Clarkson at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The No. 17 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can equal its best four-game start in 15 seasons Saturday when it hosts No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have started 3-1 four times in the previous 14 years, including each of the last two.

Dominick Mersch has replaced Brock Caufield on UW's fourth line after Friday's 6-2 Badgers victory, and Mike Vorlicky is back in the defensive lineup after missing Friday's game with an injury.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (2-1)

Forwards

Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Mick Messner

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Bulldogs (1-2)

Forwards

Cole Koepke - Justin Richards - Nick Swaney

Noah Cates - Jackson Cates - Kobe Roth

Koby Bender - Jesse Jacques - Luke Loheit

Brady Meyer - Jade Miller - Brandon Puricelli

Defensemen

Nick Wolff - Scott Perunovich

Dylan Samberg - Hunter Lellig

Matt Anderson - Louie Roehl

Jake Rosenbaum

Goaltenders

Hunter Shepard

Ben Patt

Ryan Fanti

