Daniel Lebedeff made 31 saves for the 17th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which got second-period goals from Alex Turcotte and Ty Pelton-Byce in a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the Kohl Center on Saturday. The Badgers completed a non-conference sweep of the two-time defending NCAA champions.
Three stars
No. 3: Sean Dhooghe scored an empty-net goal and added an assist.
No. 2: Pelton-Byce put UW ahead 2-0 in the second period.
No. 1: Lebedeff had a second straight strong performance in net.
Up next
The Badgers host Clarkson at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The No. 17 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can equal its best four-game start in 15 seasons Saturday when it hosts No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have started 3-1 four times in the previous 14 years, including each of the last two.
Dominick Mersch has replaced Brock Caufield on UW's fourth line after Friday's 6-2 Badgers victory, and Mike Vorlicky is back in the defensive lineup after missing Friday's game with an injury.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (2-1)
Forwards
Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Mick Messner
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Bulldogs (1-2)
Forwards
Cole Koepke - Justin Richards - Nick Swaney
Noah Cates - Jackson Cates - Kobe Roth
Koby Bender - Jesse Jacques - Luke Loheit
Brady Meyer - Jade Miller - Brandon Puricelli
Defensemen
Nick Wolff - Scott Perunovich
Dylan Samberg - Hunter Lellig
Matt Anderson - Louie Roehl
Jake Rosenbaum
Goaltenders
Hunter Shepard
Ben Patt
Ryan Fanti