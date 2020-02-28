Badgers 3, Buckeyes 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Max Zimmer's power-play goal with 5:09 remaining lifted the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory against No. 10 Ohio State on Friday at Value City Arena. The Badgers improved to 4-1 in their last five games and eliminated the Buckeyes from Big Ten championship contention.

Three stars

No. 3: Alex Turcotte had a goal and an assist for the Badgers.

No. 2: Daniel Lebedeff stopped 35 shots for UW.

No. 1: Zimmer scored his third goal in the last two games and his sixth in his last seven.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have anything to play for in the Big Ten Conference standings, but it can do damage to No. 10 Ohio State's title hopes when the teams play Friday at Value City Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).