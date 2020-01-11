Badgers 5, Buckeyes 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Roman Ahcan scored twice in a four-goal second period by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which broke a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory Saturday over No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Making only his third start of the season, Badgers goalie Jack Berry made 27 saves.

No. 2: Wyatt Kalynuk had a goal and an assist for UW.

No. 1: Ahcan recorded his second two-goal game of the season. The other was at Omaha on Nov. 8.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

Both the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and No. 8 Ohio State had to make lineup changes for Saturday's second game of a Big Ten Conference series at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).