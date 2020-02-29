Badgers 3, Buckeyes 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie and 3-on-3 overtime win at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Inamoto capped a three-goal rally that gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 3-3 tie with No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday at Value City Arena. Ty Pelton-Byce scored in 3-on-3 overtime to give the Badgers, who were 4-1-1 in their last six games of the regular season, the extra Big Ten Conference point.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier stopped 35 shots but couldn't hold off the Badgers' rally.

No. 2: UW's Inamoto scored his second goal of the season to tie.

No. 1: Dylan Holloway started the comeback and added an assist.

Up next

The Badgers return to Columbus to play the Buckeyes in the first round of the Big Ten playoffs starting Friday.

