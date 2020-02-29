Badgers 3, Buckeyes 3: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie and 3-on-3 overtime win at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Inamoto capped a three-goal rally that gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team a 3-3 tie with No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday at Value City Arena. Ty Pelton-Byce scored in 3-on-3 overtime to give the Badgers, who were 4-1-1 in their last six games of the regular season, the extra Big Ten Conference point.
Three stars
No. 3: Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier stopped 35 shots but couldn't hold off the Badgers' rally.
No. 2: UW's Inamoto scored his second goal of the season to tie.
No. 1: Dylan Holloway started the comeback and added an assist.
Up next
The Badgers return to Columbus to play the Buckeyes in the first round of the Big Ten playoffs starting Friday.
Pregame
Three years ago, Ohio State spoiled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's Senior Night and dealt a serious blow to the Badgers' NCAA tournament hopes by completing a road sweep on the final weekend of the regular season.
The Badgers are looking to return the favors Saturday when they play at the 10th-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena (7 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
UW won Friday's series opener 3-2 to extend its winning streak to a season high-tying three games.
The Badgers are keeping the same lineup from Friday with the exception of Jack Berry getting his first start in goal since Feb. 1.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (14-18-1, 7-15-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Buckeyes (18-11-4, 11-9-3-1)
Forwards
Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston
Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer
Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie
Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller
CJ Regula
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers
Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Joseph Hutek