Badgers bounced from NCAA men's hockey tournament in the first round by Bemidji State

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Maybe the lights were too bright for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team. Maybe it just got outworked again by an opponent in critical stretches.

Either way, the NCAA tournament was a short experience for the Badgers, summed up visually by starting goaltender Robbie Beydoun holding his blocker and catching glove to his helmet while down face-first on the ice.

Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning Friday and kept the Badgers from playing the brand of hockey that it has used to generate scoring chances.

A 6-3 Beavers victory at Webster Bank Arena was the outcome from a second straight sloppy Badgers performance in a big game.

The capper was Beydoun misplaying a puck below the goal line during a second-period Badgers power play and Owen Sillinger wrapping the turnover in around the back of an empty net.

It was one of three Beavers goals off Badgers turnovers. It put them ahead 4-1 with 1:21 remaining in the middle frame and left Beydoun prone in the crease.

Make it 15 straight years that a regional No. 1 seed has lost in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. And make it two straight for the Badgers, who last were in the field in 2014 and lost to North Dakota as the regional's top seed.