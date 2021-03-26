Badgers bounced from NCAA men's hockey tournament in the first round by Bemidji State

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Maybe the lights were too bright for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team. Maybe it just got outworked again by an opponent in critical stretches.
Either way, the NCAA tournament was a short experience for the Badgers, summed up visually by starting goaltender Robbie Beydoun holding his blocker and catching glove to his helmet while down face-first on the ice.
Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning Friday and kept the Badgers from playing the brand of hockey that it has used to generate scoring chances.
A 6-3 Beavers victory at Webster Bank Arena was the outcome from a second straight sloppy Badgers performance in a big game.
The capper was Beydoun misplaying a puck below the goal line during a second-period Badgers power play and Owen Sillinger wrapping the turnover in around the back of an empty net.
It was one of three Beavers goals off Badgers turnovers. It put them ahead 4-1 with 1:21 remaining in the middle frame and left Beydoun prone in the crease.
Make it 15 straight years that a regional No. 1 seed has lost in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. And make it two straight for the Badgers, who last were in the field in 2014 and lost to North Dakota as the regional's top seed.
The first period went about as poorly as the Badgers could have feared as they showed some of the negative traits from the Big Ten tournament championship game loss to Minnesota.
They were outcompeted for pucks, made unforgiveable mistakes and fell into a two-goal deficit.
Ross Armour put the Beavers ahead 6½ minutes into the opening period after Elias Rosen kept the puck in the zone at the blue line. Rosen's shot deflected off Badgers defenseman Jesper Peltonen's glove and landed in the low slot where Rosen backhanded it through Beydoun's pads.
UW killed a pair of Bemidji State power plays but took no momentum as the Beavers continued to make it difficult for the Badgers to exit their zone and get through the neutral zone cleanly.
A defensive-zone turnover by UW defenseman Anthony Kehrer gave Rosen a free shot for a 2-0 lead with 15.1 seconds left. Kehrer's pass for Linus Weissbach along the right-wing boards missed badly and went right to Rosen, who cut in from the right point to fire past Beydoun.
UW was off its game for the first two periods in the March 16 loss to Minnesota that was its last competition entering Friday. Badgers players and coaches talked entering the NCAA tournament about learning from that experience and continuing a theme of bouncing back, but the first period against the Beavers was more of the same.
The Badgers had a good push at the start of the second period and drew penalties by brothers Lukas and Owen Sillinger 14 seconds apart for a 5-on-3 power play.
Cole Caufield delivered a pass for a Linus Weissbach one-timer that fluttered past Zach Driscoll to cut UW's deficit to 2-1.
Weissbach extended his career-best point-scoring streak to nine games with the Badgers' 30th power-play goal of the season. UW led the country at 31.5% on the power play entering the game while Bemidji State had the best penalty kill (93.3%).
Bemidji State answered later in the second period, however, with Ethan Somoza getting open in the inside of the left circle to shoot through Beydoun's pads off an Aaron Miller pass.
Owen Sillinger's goal made it 4-1. Beydoun came out to his left to get a puck that the Beavers' penalty kill sent down ice. With Sillinger in front of him, Beydoun faked a forehand pass but then went for a backhand off the back boards.
He didn't get nearly enough of it, however, and Sillinger raced past him behind the net, grabbed the puck and wrapped it in.
Cameron Rowe replaced Beydoun (24 saves) at the start of the third period.
Caufield was stymied at even strength over the first two periods by good one-on-one defending by Bemidji State players. The Badgers never found the open ice that's key to their brand of offense.
Caufield scored on the power play in the third period for his NCAA-best 29th goal of the season, but it came after Somoza netted his second of the game to put the Beavers ahead 5-1.
He added another, this time at even strength, off the rebound of a Roman Ahcan shot with 5:04 left to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Brendan Harris scored into an empty net with 1.2 seconds left for Bemidji State.
The Beavers (16-9-3) won for the first time in eight tries against the Badgers and will play either UMass or Lake Superior State in Saturday's regional championship game.
UW (20-10-1) has lost four straight NCAA tournament games since defeating Rochester Institute of Technology in the 2010 Frozen Four semifinals.
This story will be updated.
