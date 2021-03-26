Badgers bounced from NCAA men's hockey tournament by Bemidji State

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Tony Granato wasn't expecting to have to return to his locker room and deliver words to disconsolate University of Wisconsin men's hockey players so soon into the NCAA tournament.

No one looks forward to that, really. But that's the task the Badgers coach was given Friday when his team was outperformed on a big stage by gritty underdog Bemidji State.

"They found a reason and a belief in themselves that they could frustrate us and get to their game," Granato said. "We never really did for any great length of time."

A 6-3 loss to the Beavers in the first round at Webster Bank Arena had the Badgers packing far earlier than they thought they'd be. Three Bemidji State goals came off turnovers, one of which provided UW a haunting image from the regional semifinal.

Starting goaltender Robbie Beydoun laid prone on the ice with his blocker and his catching glove on his helmet after his misplay led to a short-handed goal by Owen Sillinger that put the Beavers up 4-1 late in the third period.

"I just didn't make a good play," Beydoun said. "It's one of those where it sucks that it happened in that moment and on this stage. ... It's just the way it was going for me today."