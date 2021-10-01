 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers blank Merrimack behind 2 more goals from Casey O'Brien
0 Comments
topical alert

Badgers blank Merrimack behind 2 more goals from Casey O'Brien

  • 0
Badgers vs. Merrimack

Badgers players celebrate a goal in Friday's game at Merrimack.

 AJ HARRISON, WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Casey O'Brien put on another show, this time with family members and friends who haven't seen her play for a few years in attendance.

Playing in her home state, O'Brien scored twice as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team defeated Merrimack 4-0 on Friday in North Andover, Massachusetts.

O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games. Sarah Wozniewicz scored her first collegiate goal and Makenna Webster also added a goal as UW earned its second straight shutout.

Playing about 45 minutes away from her hometown of Milton and at the school her grandmother attended, O'Brien scored late in the first and second periods. Her line with Webster and Daryl Watts continued to feast on the opposition early in the season.

"We connected a lot on our passes in the offensive zone, and I think the biggest part of our game right now is our quick transitions," O'Brien said. "It takes other teams D by surprise a lot and that's why we're able to get the puck up so quick and put it in the back of the net."

University of Wisconsin women's hockey center Casey O'Brien talks about her opening weekend to the 2021-22 season.

O'Brien scored twice in last Friday's season opener, then hit the net four times a day later. She scored only two goals in 20 games as a freshman.

"Several of Casey's goals are just that extra effort moving around and finding some soft spots and soft areas and spaces where if she's able to get the puck she gets a quality scoring opportunity," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.

Kennedy Blair had to make only 16 saves for a shutout for the Badgers (3-0). Emma Gorski stopped 34 shots for the Warriors (0-3).

Wisconsin 2 2 0 — 4

Merrimack 0 0 0 — 0

First period: W — Wozniewicz 1 (G. Shirley, Wheeler), 1:50; O'Brien 7 (Watts, Webster), 15:41. Penalties: Oosterveld, M, 1:50; Szott, M, 17:16.

Second period: W — Webster 3 (Watts), :29; O'Brien 8 (Webster, Watts), 16:47. Penalty: Laskova, M, 18:46.

Third period penalties: Jones, M, 19:33; Bowlby, W, 19:33.

Saves: W (Blair 4-5-7) 16; M (Gorski 14-11-9) 34. Power plays: W 0-for-3; M 0-for-0. Att. — 131.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics