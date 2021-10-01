Badgers blank Merrimack behind 2 more goals from Casey O'Brien

Casey O'Brien put on another show, this time with family members and friends who haven't seen her play for a few years in attendance.

Playing in her home state, O'Brien scored twice as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team defeated Merrimack 4-0 on Friday in North Andover, Massachusetts.

O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games. Sarah Wozniewicz scored her first collegiate goal and Makenna Webster also added a goal as UW earned its second straight shutout.

Playing about 45 minutes away from her hometown of Milton and at the school her grandmother attended, O'Brien scored late in the first and second periods. Her line with Webster and Daryl Watts continued to feast on the opposition early in the season.

"We connected a lot on our passes in the offensive zone, and I think the biggest part of our game right now is our quick transitions," O'Brien said. "It takes other teams D by surprise a lot and that's why we're able to get the puck up so quick and put it in the back of the net."

O'Brien scored twice in last Friday's season opener, then hit the net four times a day later. She scored only two goals in 20 games as a freshman.