Badgers blank Merrimack behind 2 more goals from Casey O'Brien

Casey O'Brien put on another show, this time with family members and friends who haven't seen her play for a few years in attendance.
Playing in her home state, O'Brien scored twice as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team defeated Merrimack 4-0 on Friday in North Andover, Massachusetts.
O'Brien raised her season goal total to eight in just three games. Sarah Wozniewicz scored her first collegiate goal and Makenna Webster also added a goal as UW earned its second straight shutout.
Playing about 45 minutes away from her hometown of Milton and at the school her grandmother attended, O'Brien scored late in the first and second periods. Her line with Webster and Daryl Watts continued to feast on the opposition early in the season.
"We connected a lot on our passes in the offensive zone, and I think the biggest part of our game right now is our quick transitions," O'Brien said. "It takes other teams D by surprise a lot and that's why we're able to get the puck up so quick and put it in the back of the net."
O'Brien scored twice in last Friday's season opener, then hit the net four times a day later. She scored only two goals in 20 games as a freshman.
"Several of Casey's goals are just that extra effort moving around and finding some soft spots and soft areas and spaces where if she's able to get the puck she gets a quality scoring opportunity," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
Kennedy Blair had to make only 16 saves for a shutout for the Badgers (3-0). Emma Gorski stopped 34 shots for the Warriors (0-3).
Wisconsin 2 2 0 — 4
Merrimack 0 0 0 — 0
First period: W — Wozniewicz 1 (G. Shirley, Wheeler), 1:50; O'Brien 7 (Watts, Webster), 15:41. Penalties: Oosterveld, M, 1:50; Szott, M, 17:16.
Second period: W — Webster 3 (Watts), :29; O'Brien 8 (Webster, Watts), 16:47. Penalty: Laskova, M, 18:46.
Third period penalties: Jones, M, 19:33; Bowlby, W, 19:33.
Saves: W (Blair 4-5-7) 16; M (Gorski 14-11-9) 34. Power plays: W 0-for-3; M 0-for-0. Att. — 131.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.