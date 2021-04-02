Badgers add to women's hockey roster from transfer portal but 2 from NCAA championship team are looking elsewhere

Nealey said she heard from schools in every Division I women's conference after putting her name in the transfer portal last year while the Ivy League was still weighing its plan for the season. She didn't want to join an ECAC Hockey team to avoid having to play against her former Cornell teammates unless it's in the NCAA tournament.

A major part of her decision to join the Badgers was academics. She's majoring in neurobiology at Cornell and is interested in UW-Madison's year-long master's degree program in applied drug development.

"That's really what brought me to Wisconsin, a high-caliber hockey program, a really welcoming coaching staff and players and a chance to get a master's in the field that I'm really interested in," Nealey said.

NCAA rules prohibit Badgers coach Mark Johnson from talking about Nealey until her transfer is official. Through a spokesperson, he declined comment on Greig and Grant deciding to put their names in the transfer portal after two seasons with UW.

They both played in all 21 games this season for the Badgers but in limited-minute roles. Greig was a wing on the fourth line and Grant was on the third defensive pairing.