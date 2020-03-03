Badgers' Abby Roque surprised to be chosen as top-three finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

Watts, a junior left wing who won the Patty Kaz as a freshman at Boston College in 2018, leads the nation with 73 points, an average of 2.15 per game that's 0.29 better than the next-closest player. Shirley, a sophomore right wing, is third nationally with 28 goals.

But Roque has been viewed as the piece that puts everything together for the Badgers. She's seventh with 57 points and tied for fourth with 25 goals.

In her four years at UW, she has climbed to seventh on the program's all-time rankings for assists (114) and plus/minus (plus-136). She's ninth in points (169).

Being strong in all three zones has been a staple of Roque's game and could be why she was voted ahead of her UW teammates.

"I would like to think that's part of it," Roque said. "I pride my game on being a whole, 200-foot game. I don't like to just play offense or just play defense. I want to play defense first, play out from there and then try to get up the ice and get the puck in the net. That's what I pride myself on, that and the little things: winning my battles, winning my faceoffs. That's what's put me in this position to be able to say I'm in this category."

Roque's puck control is what helps set her apart, Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.