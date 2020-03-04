Badgers' Abby Roque surprised to be chosen as top-3 finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

With three University of Wisconsin women's hockey players on the list of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, the selection committee had to decide which one was most critical to the Badgers' success.
The answer came Tuesday, when Abby Roque was named as one of the top-three vote-getters for the award recognizing the top player in Division I women's hockey.
It came as a surprise to the senior center, who joined forwards Elizabeth Giguere of Clarkson and Alina Mueller of Northeastern in the final three. The award will be presented on March 22, the day between the Frozen Four semifinals and championship game in Boston.
Roque started getting congratulatory text messages while she was studying marketing on Tuesday afternoon, and she said she wasn't sure at first why she was getting congratulated.
Badgers teammates Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley also were among the 10 players who made it through to the final vote by a 13-member selection committee made up of coaches, media members and USA Hockey officials.
"I didn't expect it, honestly," Roque said. "I think with the points Daryl has, and even Sophie has more points than me, I know a lot of awards go to whoever the victor is in that kind of scheme, not everything else.
"I was kind of just expecting that to occur, I suppose. When I got the text, I was surprised but it's a good feeling. It's fun to have something like that on your resume for hockey here."
Watts, a junior left wing who won the Patty Kaz as a freshman at Boston College in 2018, leads the nation with 73 points, an average of 2.15 per game that's 0.29 better than the next-closest player. Shirley, a sophomore right wing, is third nationally with 28 goals.
But Roque has been viewed as the piece that puts everything together for the Badgers. She's seventh with 57 points and tied for fourth with 25 goals.
In her four years at UW, she has climbed to seventh on the program's all-time rankings for assists (114) and plus/minus (plus-136). She's ninth in points (169).
Being strong in all three zones has been a staple of Roque's game and could be why she was voted ahead of her UW teammates.
"I would like to think that's part of it," Roque said. "I pride my game on being a whole, 200-foot game. I don't like to just play offense or just play defense. I want to play defense first, play out from there and then try to get up the ice and get the puck in the net. That's what I pride myself on, that and the little things: winning my battles, winning my faceoffs. That's what's put me in this position to be able to say I'm in this category."
Roque's puck control is what helps set her apart, Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
"Especially when she gets the puck down below the goal line, around the net, she just does a great job of protecting it and makes it really difficult for the other teams to defend against her," Johnson said. "When she's on a mission and she has the puck, usually some good things are happening."
The Badgers have previously had eight top-three Patty Kaz finalists. Five went on to win the award: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renée Desbiens in 2017.
Annie Pankowski was one of the top-three vote-getters last season, when Clarkson forward Loren Gabel won the award.
Watts honored by WCHA
Watts got one piece of recognition on Tuesday: She was honored by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association as forward of the month.
She led WCHA players in February with 17 points on three goals and 14 assists.