Badgers' Abby Roque named WCHA offensive player of the year
topical top story
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers' Abby Roque named WCHA offensive player of the year

Abby Roque photo

Badgers senior center Abby Roque had 38 points in 24 league games.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETICS

University of Wisconsin senior center Abby Roque was named Wednesday as the Western Collegiate Hockey Association offensive player of the year.

Roque scored 17 goals and had 38 points in 24 league games.

On Tuesday, she was named one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top Division I women's player.

The WCHA named Ohio State senior Jincy Dunne its defensive player of the year and Minnesota senior Sydney Scobee its goaltender of the year.

Minnesota's Madeline Wethington was rookie of the year. Ohio State's Nadine Muzerall was coach of the year.

Minnesota senior Alex Woken was chosen as student-athlete of the year.

The league's player of the year will be announced Thursday.

