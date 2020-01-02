Badgers' Abby Roque named WCHA Forward of the Month

University of Wisconsin forward Abby Roque was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Forward of the Month on Thursday.

The senior tied for the conference lead in December with six points off two goals and four assists while leading a pair of wins over Minnesota Duluth.

She played a role in all four goals in the 4-3 decision on Dec 6, scoring twice while assisting twice. She also had a pair of assists in the 5-2 win the following day.

In addition, Roque suited up for Team USA in its five-game rivalry series against Canada and scored a goal in her senior team debut, a 4-1 victory on Dec. 14. She also scored in the 2-1 win three days later.

The series resumes next month with games Feb. 3 in Victoria, British Columbia; Feb. 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia; and Feb. 8 in Anaheim, California.

