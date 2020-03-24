Badgers' Abby Roque named a first-team women's hockey All-American

Abby Roque will find out Friday whether she's the sixth University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award.
On Tuesday, the senior center earned a spot as UW's 13th first-team All-American, awarded by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Badgers junior left wing Daryl Watts, who led the country in scoring, was named to the second team two years after she won the Patty Kazmaier Award at Boston College.
Roque, Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère and Northeastern's Alina Mueller are the three finalists for this year's award as the top player in Division I women's hockey. It was originally scheduled to be presented last Saturday, what would have been the day between games at the Frozen Four, but the ceremony and the tournament were canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
USA Hockey will announce the winner on a live stream through Facebook and YouTube at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Roque, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association player of the year, was a major catalyst of the Badgers team that finished ranked second by USCHO.com in the absence of an NCAA tournament to decide a national champion.
She was seventh nationally with 58 points, but third on the Badgers behind Watts' 74 and Sophie Shirley's 61.
Watts, who became the Badgers' 13th second-team All-American, led the country with a UW single-season record 49 assists.
Giguere and Mueller were the other first-team forwards with Roque. Defensemen Jaime Bourbonnais of Cornell and Jincy Dunne of Ohio State and goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern also were selected for the first team.
Princeton forward Sarah Fillier, Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, Northeastern defenseman Skylar Fontaine, Clarkson defenseman Ella Shelton and Cornell goalie Lindsay Browning joined Watts on the second team.
Cornell's Doug Derraugh was named the coach of the year for the second straight season.
