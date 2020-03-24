Badgers' Abby Roque named a first-team women's hockey All-American

Abby Roque will find out Friday whether she's the sixth University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award.

On Tuesday, the senior center earned a spot as UW's 13th first-team All-American, awarded by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Badgers junior left wing Daryl Watts, who led the country in scoring, was named to the second team two years after she won the Patty Kazmaier Award at Boston College.

Roque, Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère and Northeastern's Alina Mueller are the three finalists for this year's award as the top player in Division I women's hockey. It was originally scheduled to be presented last Saturday, what would have been the day between games at the Frozen Four, but the ceremony and the tournament were canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

USA Hockey will announce the winner on a live stream through Facebook and YouTube at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Roque, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association player of the year, was a major catalyst of the Badgers team that finished ranked second by USCHO.com in the absence of an NCAA tournament to decide a national champion.