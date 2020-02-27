Badgers' Abby Roque, Daryl Watts get All-WCHA first-team recognition

University of Wisconsin forwards Abby Roque and Daryl Watts were named first-team All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association players on Thursday.
Watts, a junior, led the WCHA with 35 assists and 49 points in 24 league games. Roque, a senior, tied Badgers teammate Sophie Shirley for third with 38 points.
Shirley, a sophomore, and senior defenseman Mekenzie Steffen were named to the all-league second team.
Shirley scored a league-high 19 goals in WCHA games. Steffen was tied for fourth among defensemen with 16 points.
The first team also included Ohio State forward Emma Maltais, defensemen Jincy Dunne of Ohio State and Ashton Bell of Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota goaltender Sydney Scobee.
Shirley and Steffen were joined on the second team by forwards Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota and Gabbie Hughes of Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown and Minnesota Duluth goaltender Maddie Rooney.
The third team was forwards Sydney Brodt of Minnesota Duluth and Sarah Potomak and Taylor Heise of Minnesota; defensemen Sophie Jaques of Ohio State and Anna Wilgren of Minnesota State; and Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli.
The all-rookie team included forwards Kelsey King of Minnesota State, Klára Hymlárová of St. Cloud State and Reece Hunt of Bemidji State; defensemen Madeline Wethington of Minnesota and Teghan Inglis of Ohio State; and Minnesota State goaltender Calla Frank.
Roque, Shirley and Watts last week were named top-10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award. The top three vote-getters are expected to be announced Tuesday.
WCHA individual awards will be unveiled on Wednesday, with the player of the year award announced Thursday.