Badgers' Abby Roque claims USA Hockey's women's player of the year award

Abby Roque has joined an elite group of University of Wisconsin women's hockey players who have won USA Hockey's Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year award.
Roque on Wednesday was named the 2020 recipient of the award that honors an American-born women's hockey player for her season.
The only American among three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's hockey, Roque was a driving force for the Badgers with 26 goals and 58 points as a senior.
She joined former UW players Jessie Vetter (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Hilary Knight (2014) and Brianna Decker (2015, 2017) as winners of the Bob Allen award.
With the November 2019 Four Nations Cup canceled because of a Swedish player boycott and the 2020 World Championships wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, international hockey was limited this season.
But Roque, from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, made an impact in her U.S. national team debut in the Rivalry Series against Canada in December. She scored in each of the two games she played.
Roque was selected for the U.S. World Championship team before the event was canceled.
With the Badgers, she was the USCHO.com player of the year for Division I women's hockey and a first-team All-American in addition to awards from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association as player of the year and offensive player of the year.
