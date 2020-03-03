Badgers' Abby Roque chosen as top-three finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

With three University of Wisconsin women's hockey players on the list of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, the selection committee had to decide which one was most critical to the Badgers' success.

The answer came Tuesday, when Abby Roque was named as one of the top-three vote-getters for the award recognizing the top player in Division I women's hockey.

The senior center joined forwards Elizabeth Giguere of Clarkson and Alina Mueller of Northeastern in the final three. The award will be presented on March 22, the day between the Frozen Four semifinals and championship game in Boston.

Roque, junior left wing Daryl Watts and sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley were among the 10 players who made it through to the final vote by a 13-member selection committee made up of coaches, media members and USA Hockey officials.

Watts, who won the Patty Kaz as a freshman at Boston College in 2018, leads the nation with 73 points, an average of 2.15 per game that's 0.29 better than the next-closest player. Shirley is third nationally with 28 goals.

But Roque has been viewed as the piece that puts everything together for the Badgers. She's seventh with 57 points, tied for fourth with 25 goals.