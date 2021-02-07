Badgers 8, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey rout at Minnesota

Roman Ahcan and Ty Emberson both scored twice and Dylan Holloway had five points as the No. 11 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled into first place in the Big Ten behind its fourth-largest victory over No. 2 Minnesota, 8-1 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Three stars
No. 3: Emberson scored his first two goals of the season.
No. 2: Ahcan added to his goal Friday with two more.
No. 1: Holloway's five-point game fueled the epic beatdown.
Up next
The Badgers are scheduled to play at Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.
Pregame
MINNEAPOLIS — First place is on the line when the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays No. 2 Minnesota on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The Badgers pulled within two points of the Gophers at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 4-1 victory on Friday.
With another regulation win on Saturday, UW would be alone in first place in February or March for the first time since it led the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Feb. 9, 2006.
The Badgers are sticking with their goaltender rotation, meaning it's Cameron Rowe's turn to start.
Badgers (12-7, 10-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Golden Gophers (15-4, 11-4-0-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy
Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski
Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Nathan Burke
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Jared Moe
Justen Close
Officials
Referees: Kenny Anderson and Colin Kronforst
Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw