 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers 8, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey rout at Minnesota
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 8, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey rout at Minnesota

{{featured_button_text}}

Roman Ahcan and Ty Emberson both scored twice and Dylan Holloway had five points as the No. 11 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled into first place in the Big Ten behind its fourth-largest victory over No. 2 Minnesota, 8-1 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Three stars

No. 3: Emberson scored his first two goals of the season.

No. 2: Ahcan added to his goal Friday with two more.

No. 1: Holloway's five-point game fueled the epic beatdown.

Up next

The Badgers are scheduled to play at Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.

Pregame

MINNEAPOLIS — First place is on the line when the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays No. 2 Minnesota on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers pulled within two points of the Gophers at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 4-1 victory on Friday.

With another regulation win on Saturday, UW would be alone in first place in February or March for the first time since it led the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Feb. 9, 2006.

The Badgers are sticking with their goaltender rotation, meaning it's Cameron Rowe's turn to start.

Badgers (12-7, 10-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Golden Gophers (15-4, 11-4-0-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy

Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski

Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Nathan Burke

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Jared Moe

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Kenny Anderson and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics