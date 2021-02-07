Badgers 8, Gophers 1: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey rout at Minnesota

Roman Ahcan and Ty Emberson both scored twice and Dylan Holloway had five points as the No. 11 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team rolled into first place in the Big Ten behind its fourth-largest victory over No. 2 Minnesota, 8-1 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Three stars

No. 3: Emberson scored his first two goals of the season.

No. 2: Ahcan added to his goal Friday with two more.

No. 1: Holloway's five-point game fueled the epic beatdown.

Up next

The Badgers are scheduled to play at Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.

Pregame

MINNEAPOLIS — First place is on the line when the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays No. 2 Minnesota on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers pulled within two points of the Gophers at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 4-1 victory on Friday.