Badgers 7, Nittany Lions 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over Penn State

Cole Caufield scored three times for his second collegiate hat trick as the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed its first Big Ten home sweep since March 2019 with a 7-3 victory over No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena on Tuesday.

Three stars

No. 3: Linus Weissbach got the Badgers on the board first and added an assist.

No. 2: Tarek Baker scored a short-handed goal and added two assists.

No. 1: The lid is off with Caufield, who scored on the power play, at even strength and into an empty net.

Up next

The Badgers host Arizona State on Saturday and Sunday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Tuesday will try to do what it didn't all of last season: sweep a Big ten home series.

The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) after winning 6-3 on Monday.