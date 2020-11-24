Badgers 7, Nittany Lions 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over Penn State

Cole Caufield scored three times for his second collegiate hat trick as the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed its first Big Ten home sweep since March 2019 with a 7-3 victory over No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena on Tuesday.
Three stars
No. 3: Linus Weissbach got the Badgers on the board first and added an assist.
No. 2: Tarek Baker scored a short-handed goal and added two assists.
No. 1: The lid is off with Caufield, who scored on the power play, at even strength and into an empty net.
Up next
The Badgers host Arizona State on Saturday and Sunday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Tuesday will try to do what it didn't all of last season: sweep a Big ten home series.
The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) after winning 6-3 on Monday.
UW's last home conference sweep was against Michigan to close the 2018-19 regular season. It was 5-7 at home in Big Ten play in 2019-20.
The Badgers have no changes to their lineup from Monday's game. Center Ty Pelton-Byce will miss his third straight game with a concussion.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (3-2 overall, 3-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Dylan Holloway (World Junior camp), F Ty Pelton-Byce (concussion), D Luke LaMaster.
Nittany Lions (0-3, 0-3-0-0)
Forwards
Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall
Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Sam Sternschein
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Tyler Paquette
Jared Westcott - Bobby Hampton - Xander Lamppa
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Christian Berger - Mason Snell
Evan Bell - Alex Stevens
Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Goaltenders
Liam Soulière
Oskar Autio
Officials
Referees: Ian McCambridge and Brian Aaron.
Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Nick Bradshaw.
