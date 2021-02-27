 Skip to main content
Badgers 7, Buckeyes 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 7, Buckeyes 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Ohio State

Cole Caufield scored in each period for his second hat trick of the season, Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and Linus Weissbach recorded four assists in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 7-0 rout of Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Cameron Rowe made 21 saves for the shutout.

Three stars

No. 3: Weissbach has 18 assists in his last 16 games.

No. 2: Pelton-Byce added two assists to his two goals.

No. 1: Caufield added to his Hobey Baker Award resume.

Up next

The Badgers finish the regular season at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can go to nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season with a victory when it closes out its home schedule against Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).

UW goaltender Cameron Rowe is looking to bounce back from a season-high five goals allowed in last Saturday's 5-5 tie against Notre Dame. The Badgers are 11-0 in 2021 when allowing fewer than five goals and 0-3-1 when giving up five.

Saturday could be the last game in Madison for a large chunk of the Badgers team. Besides seniors Robbie Beydoun, Tyler Inamoto, Josh Ess, Tarek Baker, Jason Dhooghe, Ty Pelton-Byce and Linus Weissbach, three other players could turn pro after the season. Forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway are prime candidates for early departures, and defenseman Ty Emberson has to be watched for a signing after his junior year.

Inamoto won't play Saturday because of an injury. He joins fellow defenseman Mike Vorlicky and center Owen Lindmark on the sidelines.

Badgers (16-8-1, 14-6-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe / Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark, D Tyler Inamoto, D Mike Vorlicky

Buckeyes (6-16-1, 6-15 Big Ten)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Patrick Guzzo

Mark Cheremeta - Jaedon Leslie - Kamil Sadlocha

Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston

Matt Cassidy - Dalton Messina - Joe Dunlap

Defensemen

Evan McIntyre - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Ryan Dickinson

Ryan O'Connell - CJ Regula

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Colin Kronforst

Linesmen: Matt Gerlach and Sam Shikowsky

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

