Badgers 7, Buckeyes 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Ohio State

Cole Caufield scored in each period for his second hat trick of the season, Ty Pelton-Byce had two goals and Linus Weissbach recorded four assists in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 7-0 rout of Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Cameron Rowe made 21 saves for the shutout.

Three stars

No. 3: Weissbach has 18 assists in his last 16 games.

No. 2: Pelton-Byce added two assists to his two goals.

No. 1: Caufield added to his Hobey Baker Award resume.

Up next

The Badgers finish the regular season at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can go to nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season with a victory when it closes out its home schedule against Ohio State on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1070 AM).