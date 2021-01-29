 Skip to main content
Badgers 6, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 6, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State

Cole Caufield scored twice to tie for the NCAA goal-scoring lead with 12, Dylan Holloway also had two goals and Roman Ahcan had three assists as the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's top two lines and top power-play unit ran all over Michigan State in a 6-0 victory on Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Ahcan was plus-2 along with his three assists.

No. 2: Caufield took a nasty hit before scoring his first goal. He added an assist.

No. 1: Holloway had two assists to go along with his two goals and was plus-3.

Up next

The Badgers and the Spartans close the series at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team wants to be a factor in the race for the Big Ten championship, it needs maximum points against last-place Michigan State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

The 13th-ranked Badgers are in third place in the points race with 22 from 12 games. Minnesota leads with 27 from 12 and Michigan has 23 from 14. With road series ahead against the Gophers and the Wolverines, defeating the Spartans is a must.

That hasn't been easy recently — Michigan State is 4-1-1 in its last six games against UW.

The Badgers are back at full strength after defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Jesper Peltonen and forward Sam Stange missed last Friday's game at Penn State and forward Linus Weissbach was limited.

Robbie Beydoun gets the start in goal for UW, which is looking to get into more of a true rotation. So expect to see Cameron Rowe get the call Saturday.

Badgers (9-7, 7-4-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange / Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Spartans (6-8-2, 3-7-2-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jagger Joshua - Nicolas Müller - Mitchell Lewandowski

Gianluca Esteves - Josh Nodler - A.J. Hodges

Kristof Papp - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins

Austin Kamer

Defensemen

Nash Nienhuis - Dennis Cesana

Christian Krygier - Aiden Gallacher

Tommy Miller - Powell Connor

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and David Marcotte

Linesmen: Daniel Cohen and Bill Hancock

