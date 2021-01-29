Badgers 6, Spartans 0: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State

Cole Caufield scored twice to tie for the NCAA goal-scoring lead with 12, Dylan Holloway also had two goals and Roman Ahcan had three assists as the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's top two lines and top power-play unit ran all over Michigan State in a 6-0 victory on Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Ahcan was plus-2 along with his three assists.

No. 2: Caufield took a nasty hit before scoring his first goal. He added an assist.

No. 1: Holloway had two assists to go along with his two goals and was plus-3.

Up next

The Badgers and the Spartans close the series at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

If the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team wants to be a factor in the race for the Big Ten championship, it needs maximum points against last-place Michigan State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).