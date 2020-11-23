 Skip to main content
Badgers 6, Nittany Lions 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over No. 15 Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Robbie Beydoun made 49 saves, Sam Stange scored his first two collegiate goals and the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team overcame a large deficit in shots on goal for a 6-3 victory over No. 15 Penn State on Monday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Brock Caufield had a goal and an assist.

No. 2: Stange went bar down on both of his goals.

No. 1: Beydoun had a career high in saves before the game was 35 minutes old.

Up next

The Badgers host the Nittany Lions at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pregame

Two teams coming off a pair of losses in their last series meet Monday at LaBahn Arena when the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hosts No. 15 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers lost to Michigan on Thursday and Friday, the second game in overtime. The Nittany Lions dropped their opening two games of the season at Minnesota.

UW, which is 21-4 in its modern era (since 1963) on Mondays, is without center Ty Pelton-Byce for a second straight game. The senior suffered a concussion last Thursday.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (2-2 overall, 2-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Dylan Holloway, F Ty Pelton-Byce, D Luke LaMaster

Nittany Lions (0-2, 0-2-0-0)

Forwards

Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Jared Westcott - Connor MacEachern - Christian Sarlo

Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Sam Sternschein

Xander Lamppa - Chase McLane - Bobby Hampton

Defensemen

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Christian Berger - Alex Stevens

Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Kenny Johnson

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Soulière

Officials

Referees: Ian McCambridge and Brian Aaron.

Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Nick Bradshaw.

