Badgers 6, Nittany Lions 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory over No. 15 Penn State

Robbie Beydoun made 49 saves, Sam Stange scored his first two collegiate goals and the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team overcame a large deficit in shots on goal for a 6-3 victory over No. 15 Penn State on Monday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Brock Caufield had a goal and an assist.

No. 2: Stange went bar down on both of his goals.

No. 1: Beydoun had a career high in saves before the game was 35 minutes old.

Up next

The Badgers host the Nittany Lions at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pregame

Two teams coming off a pair of losses in their last series meet Monday at LaBahn Arena when the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hosts No. 15 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).

The Badgers lost to Michigan on Thursday and Friday, the second game in overtime. The Nittany Lions dropped their opening two games of the season at Minnesota.