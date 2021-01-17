Badgers 5, Sun Devils 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Arizona State

Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield each scored and added an assist as the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed a non-conference sweep with a 5-2 victory against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway had two assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal and added an assist.

No. 1: Linus Weissbach scored UW's first goal and set up the second.

Up next

The Badgers play at Penn State on Thursday and Friday.

