Badgers 5, Sun Devils 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Arizona State

Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield each scored and added an assist as the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team completed a non-conference sweep with a 5-2 victory against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Dylan Holloway had two assists for the Badgers.
No. 2: Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal and added an assist.
No. 1: Linus Weissbach scored UW's first goal and set up the second.
Up next
The Badgers play at Penn State on Thursday and Friday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep in its final game of the season against Arizona State on Sunday at LaBahn Arena (6:30 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
The 12th-ranked Badgers won 4-0 on Saturday and they're going back to Cameron Rowe for just his third start in goal. Rowe made 11 saves for a shutout in the opener.
The Sun Devils' inactive list grew after leading goal-scorer Matthew Kopperud was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He joined five others on the sidelines, two of whom are out because of COVID-19 issues.
Badgers (7-6)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Robbie Beydoun
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Sun Devils (5-10-2)
Forwards
Demetrios Koumontzis - James Sanchez - Johnny Walker
Jordan Sandhu - Michael Mancinelli - Sean Dhooghe
Dominic Garcia - Benji Eckerle - Chris Grando
PJ Marrocco - Jax Murray - Peter Zhong
Defensemen
Jacob Semik - Jack Judson
Gvido Jansons - Tanner Hickey
Carson Kosobud - Connor Stuart
Goaltenders
Evan DeBrouwer
Justin Robbins
Bronson Moore
Officials
Referees: Sean Fernandez, Tony Czech
Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Matt Gerlach