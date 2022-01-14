 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers 5, Spartans 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 5, Spartans 2: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against Michigan State

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scored three first-period goals and got two power-play goals in the third for a 5-2 victory against Michigan State on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Mathieu De St. Phalle scored in both the first and third periods for the Badgers for his first collegiate two-goal game.

Liam Malmquist and and Corson Ceulemans hit the net in the first period. UW hadn't scored more than once in the opening 20 minutes this season.

Three stars

No. 3: Jack Gorniak assisted on two goals for UW.

No. 2: Ceulemans had a goal and an assist and was plus-3.

No. 1: De St. Phalle has been on a tear lately.

Three key plays

De St. Phalle scored his fourth goal in the last seven games to put the Badgers ahead 2-1 in the first period. Jesper Peltonen passed off the left boards to De St. Phalle, who was left alone in front of the net. He wrapped the puck around goaltender Drew DeRidder.

UW took a 3-1 lead just 38 seconds after De St. Phalle's goal when Ceulemans fired from the right side off the left post and in. Badgers forward Dominick Mersch had his stick out in front of the net for a redirection but the puck missed him.

Max Johnson scored on a shot from the right point for a power-play goal that gave the Badgers a 4-2 lead midway through the third period. Carson Bantle was serving as a screen at the top of the crease and Sam Stange waved at the puck in an attempt to redirect it.

Up next

The Badgers and the Spartans complete their regular-season series at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media before the Badgers' series against Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Michigan State start the second half of the Big Ten schedule Friday against Michigan State (7:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM). See five pregame notes and the lines below.

Three's the key: UW is 5-2 this season when scoring three goals (1-11-3 when not) and 1-13 when allowing three goals (5-0-3) when not. Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring three or more (4-9-1 when not) and 2-10 when allowing three or more (9-0-1 when not).

Back in: UW defenseman Daniel Laatsch is back in the lineup after missing last week's games against Ohio State. They were the first two contests he didn't play in this season.

Not in: Mitchell Lewandowski, who leads the Spartans in scoring by three points despite missing seven games, is out this weekend with an injury. He also was out last week against Minnesota.

Toward the bottom: The Badgers got just 10 points from their first 12 Big Ten games and are one point ahead of last-place Penn State.

High volume: Of 24 performances of 43 saves or more by Division I men's goalies this season, six of them have been by players in this series — Michigan State's Drew DeRidder (43 saves vs. Michigan Tech, 48 vs. UW) and Pierce Charleson (54 vs. Minnesota, 50 vs. Penn State) and UW's Jared Moe (44 vs. Minnesota, 43 vs. Notre Dame).

Badgers (6-13-3, 2-7-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown / Liam Malmquist - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Josh Ess

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Luke Martin (ill).

Spartans (11-10-1, 4-7-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Erik Middendorf - Jesse Tucker - Jeremy Davidson

Jagger Joshua - Kristof Papp - Josh Nodler

A.J. Hodges - Nicolas Müller - Tanner Kelly

Adam Goodsir - Mitchell Mattson - Kyle Haskins

Defensemen

Christian Krygier - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Nash Nienhuis

David Gucciardi - Aiden Gallacher

Powell Connor

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

Pierce Charleson

Jon Mor

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Tony Czech.

Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger and Johnathan Morrison.

Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021

A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics