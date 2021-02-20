Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 5: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie against Notre Dame

Notre Dame scored four times in the third period to rally from a two-goal deficit, but Ty Pelton-Byce scored his second goal of the game for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with 26.8 seconds left to force a 5-5 tie at LaBahn Arena on Saturday.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield scored his NCAA-best 19th goal of the season and was plus-4 for UW.

No. 2: Alex Steeves scored twice in the third period for Notre Dame.

No. 1: Pelton-Byce added two assists to his two goals and was plus-3.

Up next

The Badgers host Ohio State to close the home schedule on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin goes in search of only its third regular-season sweep of a conference opponent in the eight-year Big Ten era when it plays Notre Dame on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).