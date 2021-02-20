 Skip to main content
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 5: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey tie against Notre Dame

Notre Dame scored four times in the third period to rally from a two-goal deficit, but Ty Pelton-Byce scored his second goal of the game for the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with 26.8 seconds left to force a 5-5 tie at LaBahn Arena on Saturday.

Three stars

No. 3: Cole Caufield scored his NCAA-best 19th goal of the season and was plus-4 for UW.

No. 2: Alex Steeves scored twice in the third period for Notre Dame.

No. 1: Pelton-Byce added two assists to his two goals and was plus-3.

Up next

The Badgers host Ohio State to close the home schedule on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin goes in search of only its third regular-season sweep of a conference opponent in the eight-year Big Ten era when it plays Notre Dame on Saturday at LaBahn Arena (4 p.m., FSW, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

The fifth-ranked Badgers won all four regular-season games against Michigan State in 2016-17 and Penn State in 2013-14. Notre Dame hasn't lost four games in a regular season against one team since 2004-05, when it dropped four to Michigan.

The Badgers have Ryder Donovan in on the fourth line and Cameron Rowe in goal as the rotation continues in the crease.

Badgers (15-8, 13-6 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity

Fighting Irish (10-12-1, 8-10-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves

Solag Bakich - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis

Colin Theisen - Trevor Janicke - Jesse Lansdell

Grant Silianoff - Pierce Crawford - Ryder Rolston

Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson

Charlie Raith - Jake Boltmann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Kenny Anderson

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Jonathan Sladek

