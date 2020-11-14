 Skip to main content
Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 20 Notre Dame
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dylan Holloway's goal midway through the third period restored the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's lead, and Ryder Donovan scored twice in a 5-3 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Three stars

No. 3: Holloway's second goal of the weekend came at a critical time, after UW had lost a two-goal lead and a one-goal lead.

No. 2: Colin Theisen scored all three goals for Notre Dame but he was ejected for a high hit on Cole Caufield.

No. 1: Donovan's two goals helped the Badgers get a road sweep for the first time since February 2017.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan on Thursday and Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to win its first two road games for the third time in five seasons under coach Tony Granato when it plays No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday (6 p.m., NHL Network, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).

The last time the Badgers won their first two regular-season games of a season and both were on the road, however, was 1997-98. That year, they won a pair at Alaska Anchorage following two Icebreaker Tournament games that were ruled to be exhibitions.

UW won 2-0 on Friday thanks to a 25-save shutout by Robbie Beydoun and a goal and an assist by Linus Weissbach.

The Badgers have the same lineup as they did in the opener. See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (1-0)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange

Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch/Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan

Fighting Irish (0-1)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke

Alex Steeves - Michael Graham - Colin Theisen

Grant Silianoff - Landon Slaggert - Ryder Rolston

Solag Bakich - Pierce Crawford - Max Ellis

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson

Charlie Raith - Cam Burke

Zach Plucinski

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Ryan Bischel

Nick Sanford

Officials

Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers

Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nick Huff

