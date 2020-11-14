Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dylan Holloway's goal midway through the third period restored the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's lead, and Ryder Donovan scored twice in a 5-3 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Three stars

No. 3: Holloway's second goal of the weekend came at a critical time, after UW had lost a two-goal lead and a one-goal lead.

No. 2: Colin Theisen scored all three goals for Notre Dame but he was ejected for a high hit on Cole Caufield.

No. 1: Donovan's two goals helped the Badgers get a road sweep for the first time since February 2017.

Up next

The Badgers host Michigan on Thursday and Friday at LaBahn Arena.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to win its first two road games for the third time in five seasons under coach Tony Granato when it plays No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday (6 p.m., NHL Network, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).