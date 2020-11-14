Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 20 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dylan Holloway's goal midway through the third period restored the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's lead, and Ryder Donovan scored twice in a 5-3 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Three stars
No. 3: Holloway's second goal of the weekend came at a critical time, after UW had lost a two-goal lead and a one-goal lead.
No. 2: Colin Theisen scored all three goals for Notre Dame but he was ejected for a high hit on Cole Caufield.
No. 1: Donovan's two goals helped the Badgers get a road sweep for the first time since February 2017.
Up next
The Badgers host Michigan on Thursday and Friday at LaBahn Arena.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to win its first two road games for the third time in five seasons under coach Tony Granato when it plays No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday (6 p.m., NHL Network, NBCSports.com, 1070 AM).
The last time the Badgers won their first two regular-season games of a season and both were on the road, however, was 1997-98. That year, they won a pair at Alaska Anchorage following two Icebreaker Tournament games that were ruled to be exhibitions.
UW won 2-0 on Friday thanks to a 25-save shutout by Robbie Beydoun and a goal and an assist by Linus Weissbach.
The Badgers have the same lineup as they did in the opener. See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (1-0)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sam Stange
Mathieu De Saint Phalle - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch/Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Jason Dhooghe, D Luke LaMaster, D Shay Donovan
Fighting Irish (0-1)
Forwards
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke
Alex Steeves - Michael Graham - Colin Theisen
Grant Silianoff - Landon Slaggert - Ryder Rolston
Solag Bakich - Pierce Crawford - Max Ellis
Defensemen
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Matt Hellickson
Charlie Raith - Cam Burke
Zach Plucinski
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Brett DesRosiers
Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nick Huff
