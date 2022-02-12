Badgers 5, Fighting Irish 3: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory against No. 11 Notre Dame

Mathieu De St. Phalle had a goal and two assists and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scored three times on just five first-period shots to end a losing streak at six games with a 5-3 victory against No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Ryder Donovan scored his second goal of the season and Anthony Kehrer netted his first in 61 UW games less than a minute apart late in the first period, just after Notre Dame's Ryder Rolston forced a tie.

Josh Ess, one of nine seniors honored before the penultimate home game of the regular season, also scored his first goal of the campaign, giving UW a 4-1 lead in the second.

Three stars

No. 3: Carson Bantle had two assists and drew two penalties.

No. 2: Jared Moe stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the first period to keep UW in the game. He finished with 38 saves.

No. 1: De St. Phalle recorded his first three-point game with the Badgers.

Three key plays

UW's Donovan scored just 23 seconds after Notre Dame forced a 1-1 tie in the final two minutes of the first period. He put home the rebound of Liam Malmquist's shot.

Kehrer scored his first collegiate goal in his 61st game, firing into the top right corner from the left circle to put the Badgers ahead 3-1 with 42.5 seconds left in the first. It was just UW's fifth shot on goal.

Moe made his 18th save of the first period in the final seconds, denying Landon Slaggert's breakaway try but the Irish forward drew a hooking penalty on UW's Corson Ceulemans. Notre Dame's Max Ellis hit the crossbar on a brekaway just over a minute earlier. The Badgers killed the penalty in the second period.

Up next

The Badgers and the Fighting Irish close the series at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Pregame

Two days later than originally scheduled because of COVID-19 quarantine absences with the home side, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a Big Ten series against No. 11 Notre Dame at the Kohl Center on Saturday (8:30 p.m., no TV, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Feted: The Badgers are honoring nine seniors before the game, the penultimate home contest of the season. Fifth-year players Tarek Baker, Josh Ess, Max Johnson (four years at Bowling Green) and Tyler Inamoto will join fourth-year seniors Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak, Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen in the group.

Missing: The Badgers had more than half of their roster out of practice for at least part of the week because of quarantines, injuries or long-term illnesses. Baker, Inamoto and Daniel Laatsch are out; Owen Lindmark, Mike Vorlicky and Jake Martin are out long-term. Forwards Johnson, Brayden Morrison, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Ryder Donovan and Caden Brown; defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Ess; and goalies Jared Moe and Ben Garrity didn't practice Tuesday through Friday because of quarantines.

Leading: Ahcan leads current UW players with seven goals and nine points in 14 career games against Notre Dame.

Streaking: The Badgers have lost six in a row. Their last skid longer than that was when they started the 2014-15 season 0-8.

Road: Notre Dame, which is locked into a top-four finish in the Big Ten and entered Saturday 13th in the PairWise Rankings, is 7-3 on the road this season.

Badgers (8-19-3, 4-12-1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Owen Lindmark (injury), F Tarek Baker (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Daniel Laatsch (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Jake Martin (illness).

Fighting Irish (20-8-0, 7-5-5-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Max Ellis

Landon Slaggert - Graham Slaggert - Trevor Janicke

Solag Bakich - Cam Burke - Ryder Rolston

Grant Silianoff - Hunter Strand - Jack Adams

Defensemen

Spencer Stastney - Zach Plucinski

Adam Karashik - Jake Boltmann

Charlie Raith - Ryan Helliwell

Chase Blackmun

Goaltenders

Ryan Bischel

Matthew Galajda

Josh Graziano

Officials

Referees: Joseph Carusone and Kevin Corbett.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

