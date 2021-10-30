Badgers 4, Wolverines 2: 3 stars and 3 key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey victory at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Max Johnson restored the University of Wisconsin's two-goal lead just 42 seconds after a Michigan goal, helping the Badgers to a 4-2 victory against the second-ranked Wolverines on Friday at Yost Ice Arena.
Cameron Rowe made 32 saves for the Badgers as the teams split the opening series of the Big Ten schedule.
Three stars
No. 3: Rowe had a bunch of timely stops for the Badgers.
No. 2: Sam Stange had two assists for UW.
No. 1: Caden Brown had a goal and an assist and was all over the offensive zone.
Three key plays
Tarek Baker was in the right place to stop Thomas Bordeleau's clearing attempt from in front of the net and score to put the Badgers ahead 2-0 with 1:53 left in the second period. Bordeleau fell in front of his goalie blocked Liam Malmquist's long floater from the right point. As he tried to get up, he attempted a pass that hit a forechecking Baker, who tapped the puck in.
Michigan's Kent Johnson scored a power-play goal between his legs with his back to the goal to cut UW's lead to 2-1 in the third period.
UW's Max Johnson responded to Kent Johnson's highlight-reel goal 42 seconds later by firing the puck home after it rebounded hard off the back boards on a Stange shot. It gave the Badgers a 3-1 lead.
Up next
The Badgers host Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6.
Pregame
Can the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team pull out of an extended scoring funk? That's what's on the line Friday in the second game of a Big Ten series against No. 2 Michigan at Yost Ice Arena.
The Badgers were shut out by the Wolverines on Thursday for only the third time in 113 games since 1969. The other two were in the 2014-15 season in which UW scored an average of 1.69 goals per game. The Badgers are at 1.43 through seven games this season.
UW has gone four games without scoring two goals for only the second time in the team's modern era (since 1963). The other was in November and December 1998.
The Badgers changed all four forward line combinations for Friday's game. Their goaltender rotation continues with Cameron Rowe getting the start.
Badgers (2-5, 0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Liam Malmquist
Caden Brown - Sam Stange - Max Johnson
Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan - Zach Urdahl / Brayden Morrison
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Corson Ceulemans
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Carson Bantle (injury), F Owen Lindmark (injury), D Tyler Inamoto (injury), D Mike Vorlicky (injury), D Shay Donovan.
Wolverines (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Mackie Samoskevich
Michael Pastujov - Thomas Bordeleau - Brendan Brisson
Dylan Duke - Jimmy Lambert - Luke Morgan
Nick Granowicz - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Jay Keranen
Defensemen
Owen Power - Nick Blankenburg
Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes
Ethan Edwards - Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Erik Portillo
Noah West
Jack Leavy
Officials
Referees: Brian Aaron and Barry Pochmara.
Linesmen: Justin Cornell and Nicholas Bet.